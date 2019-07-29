Bognor players 'up for grabs' ... as well as local bragging rights

Rocks skipper Harvey Whyte is up for grabs. So is new recruit George Bingham -- as well as Pompey loanee Joe Dandy. The Bognor aces are just a trio of the players who can be sponsored ahead of the new Isthmian Premier division campaign.

Nye Camp bosses Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake have assembled an exciting squad over the summer in readiness for the upcoming season with the league curtain-raiser away to Bishop's Stortford on August 10.

And before that fixture the Rocks, as current holders of the Sussex Senior Cup, are in action on Tuesday night at Lancing when they take on last season's SCFL champions Chichester City in the Sussex Community Shield in aid of the NSPCC.

Pearce has vowed to field a strong side to take on Miles Rutherford's outfit -- with many of the players on show still up for grabs in terms of sponsorship. Commercial manager Dave Robinson explains: "There is a real buzz about the club and we're really excited ahead of the new season. We have had incredible backing from businesses and supporters over the summer and we thank everyone who has been so generous.

"Now they have the chance to sponsor their favourite player's kit -- it's £75 for the home strip and £50 for the away kit. For this we give acknowledgement in the match day programme and will also provide a signed photo of the player they sponsor. Please do get in touch if you’re keen."

On the pitch, Pearce admits he wants to get one over on former Rocks player Rutherford and coach Darin "Dabba" Killpartrick. He told the Sussex FA's website: “There is personal pride in this game with them being our neighbours. They did ever so well last season and they our managed by our ex-player (Rutherford) and also our ex-coach (Killpartrick) of 20 years so there’s added spice there.

“There will be rivalry with the sets of fans and as a manager you want to be competitive and win every game but ultimately it is about player game time and raising lots of money.”

For more details of Rocks sponsorship opportunities, contact David Robinson on 07876 497929.