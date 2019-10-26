Bognor make FA Trophy progress - Chichester grind out a point

Bognor made it three away wins in a week when they won 3-1 at Uxbridge in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

James Crane and Doug Tuck (2) were on target as Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake's team overcame their lower-division rivals to reach the second qualifying round. The draw is on Monday.

It ends a fine week for the Rocks, who won 2-1 at Folkestone last Saturday and 1-0 away to Kingstonian on Wednesday, both in the Isthmian premier.

Another team who have had a good week - and that's putting it mildly - are Chichester City. And their FA Cup heroics, in which they reached round one then got a bye straight into round two, were followed up with a hard-earned 0-0 draw away to Hythe Town. Amazingly it was their first league game for more than a month.

The kick-off was delayed when the team minibus broke down on the way.

In the SCFL premier, Pagham lost 4-1 at Horley in the premier division, and in division one Selsey lost 5-3 at home to Bexhill and Midhurst went down 1-0 at Seaford.

In division two Bosham lost 4-1 at Rustington.

In local rugby, Chichester breat Cobham 23-20 at Oaklands Park in London one south and Bognor won a tight Hampshire premier game 7-6 at Alresford.

