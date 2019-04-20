Bognor lose to champions Dorking - Chichester City break 100-goal barrier - vital win for Midhurst

As the football season nears its end, Bognor's league season has fizzled out somewhat - but there's plenty to play for in the Southern Combination League.

The Rocks put up a decent fight at Dorking as the Bostik premier champions completed the double over Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake's team - it was 2-0 at the interval and that was the way it stayed.

The Rocks play their final home game of the season at 3pm on Easter Monday when they host Whitehawk - with tickets for the Sussex Senior Cup final on sale at the ground.

Chichester City are already SCFL champions with promotion in the bag but needed four more goals to pass 100 in the league for the season - and they got five. Rory Biggs (2), Sam Ndlovu, Rob Hutchings and Josh Clack found the net in the 5-2 win at Arundel.

Pagham, who had joint manager Richie Hellen depart during the week, lost 4-0 at home to East Preston.

Chichester City will pick up the league trophy on Monday at their 11am kick-off at home to Pagham.

In division one a last-minute Liam Dreckmann goal won the game 3-2 for Midhurst at Worthing, possibly crucial in their effort to avoid the drop. Dreckmann got two after Josh Sheehan scored the Stags' opener.

Selsey won 4-0 at home to Storrington. Lindon Miller (2), Ryan Morey and Callum Dowdell were on target.

