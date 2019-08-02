Bognor lose 6-1 and have three sent off - in a friendly

Bognor's pre-season programme took a disastrous turn when they crashed to a 6-1 defeat at Gosport Borough - and had three men sent off.

Borough took a 3-0 lead before Dan Smith scored his second in two games to get them back into it.

But it all went wrong for Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake's team after the break when they let in another three and had Tommy Leigh, Harvey Whyte and Dan Smith all ordered off - an incredible sequence of events in a friendly.

It's far from ideal in the Rocks' last pre-season game before they start their Isthmian premier campaign at Bishop's Stortford on August 10 - especially as the management had told them after Tuesday's 1-0 Sussex Community Shield win over Chichester City that their performances needed to improve.

