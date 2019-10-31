Bognor loan defender backed to recover from major injury setback at Pompey

Former Bognor loanee Joe Hancott possesses the mental strength to bounce back from his ‘terrible’ Pompey blow.

That’s the message from Liam Daish, after the left-back sustained ACL damage to his right knee in training last week. It's a massive setback to the Isle of Wight youngster, who has made two Leasing.com Trophy appearances for Pompey this season and played three times for Bognor on loan before injury struck.

Remarkably there are now FOUR defenders who have played for Bognor in recent times who are out with ACL injuries - Calvin Davies, Chad Field and Ed Sanders have suffered the same fate and are experiencing lenghty spells on the sidelines.

Hancott, who is the youngest first-team debutant in Pompey post-war history, endured an injury-hampered campaign last term. But he returned with some encouraging appearances this campaign.

And Pompey’s professional development phase coach is convinced the 18-year-old will fight his way back.

Daish said: "It’s terrible for Joe, I really feel for him. It has been stop-start for him, but he has shown terrific mental strength to come back from injuries in the past and will need that again.

‘It occurred in training, nobody was around him, it looked like his studs caught in the turf and he twisted his knee. I am not sure what the actual assessment is or how long he will be out for, but I know it’s an awful injury. We will have to see what comes back from the surgeon.

‘It’s a test for him and he is resilient, he has done it in the past and I am sure he will do it again. I have been really happy watching Joe this season, he has shown a little bit more single-mindedness and more tenacity in what he wants to do. It’s a real downer for him, but we will give him as much support as we can.’