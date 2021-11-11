Bognor kids beaten - but approach is to be admired

Ollie Clark heads home for the Rocks. Pic: Martin Denyer

The Rocks/Chichester College outfit had the very best of intentions in regards to their methodology and were pretty in patches. But they faced a visiting team with a bit more strength, craft and nous -- and it was they who took the spoils from an entertaining encounter.

Despite both sides having decent chances in the first-half, they resumed after the break at 0-0 but there was surely no way the next 45 minutes could unfold without the net being ruffled. Indeed it wasn't too long before the deadlock was broken. And the opening goal was scored by Bognor around the hour mark when Ollie Clarke headed home superbly from Pagham's new signing Lukas Micevicius’s inviting free-kick.

Chippenham, briefly recoiling from a blow they didn’t see coming, were level two minutes later and then took a 2-1 lead shortly after that when keeper Ethan Galea failed to deal with a long-range effort that ordinarily would have been safely collected. The visitors extend their lead on 73 minutes before Dylan Clifford had his hard work rewarded with a goal to make it 3-2 after 80 minutes.

Alas, there was to be no comeback for the home side and the Bluebirds made it 4-2 in the dying moments of the game.