Bognor keeper may rejoin club despite missing pre-season training

Bognor Regis Town keeper Dan Lincoln has not returned for pre-season training but Robbie Blake revealed that the club are still trying to persuade the player to rejoin the Nyewood Lane-outfit.
Lincoln joined the Rocks from Reading in 2016 and picked up the Player of the Season Award in his first season at Bognor.
The 24-year-old was also part of the Bognor Regis side that won their first Sussex Senior Cup in 32 years following a 2-1 win in extra-time against Burgess Hill Town last May.
Blake said: “At the minute Dan hasn’t been training with us so that’s a position we need to sort out.
“I think Jack (Pearce, Rocks boss) is speaking to a few people including Dan so we’ll know more within a few days.”
Blake also hinted that the Rocks are still on the hunt for new players, although at this moment in time they had nothing ‘concrete’.
He added: “We haven’t got any more set in concrete. But we do have a few irons in the fire that we need to be sorted.
“I’m sure over the coming days or maybe in a week they will get sorted and I’m sure we will have a couple more to announce.”
