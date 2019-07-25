Bognor keeper makes T20 Vitality Blast debut for Middlesex

Bognor Regis Town goalkeeper Dan Lincoln hit 30 off 24 balls in his T20 Vitality Blast debut for Middlesex at Gloucestershire this (Thursday) afternoon.

The Rocks stopper hit four boundaries and a maximum in a 29 minute stint at the crease before he was caught by Benny Howell off the bowling of Ryan Higgins in the ninth over.

Lincoln hit the third-highest total in the Middlesex innings as they posted 148-9 off their allotted 20 overs.

The 24-year-old was a late replacement for South African superstar AB de Villiers. The former Proteas captain withdrew due to a finger injury suffered in both hands.

The right-handed batsman has represented both Berkshire and the Middlesex 2nd XI this season and recently bludgeoned 119 off 53 balls in a Second XI T20 game.

Lincoln has been Bognor's undisputed number one since joining from Reading in 2016, but is unlikely to return for the Rocks' 2019/20 BetVictor Premier Division campaign.

