Bognor handed chance to auction role of first team shirt sponsor

Rocks boss Jack Pearce has praised businessman Victor Coutin for his generosity after the Bognor supporter handed back the chance to be first team sponsor for the club to auction the prize.

Coutin, managing director of Gardx Protection Ltd, won the shirt sponsorship when his firm was drawn from 117 companies who entered the club's annual sponsors' draw at Nyewood Lane last night.

But in an act of benevolence, he has chosen to give the opportunity back to the club to help raise more money to boost the club's finances as they head into the new season.

Pearce says the recent Sussex Senior Cup final victory over Burgess Hill Town has given the club’s profile a boost and this can be shared with new potential backers.

Pearce, who will manage the first team along with coach Robbie Blake, said: "It's a fantastic gesture and one for which all of us at the club are extremely grateful to Victor and GardX. It means we will be able to auction the prize and thanks to Victor's generosity we can invite companies to get in touch if they are keen.

Another former Rocks favourite set to return

All roads lead to Bognor

"We know being the first team shirt sponsor helps to massively increase brand awareness for your business and we are extremely proactive with helping to promote this through our media set-up, which includes our vibrant and engaging social media platforms."

The club now invites sealed bids for the package -- which includes four VIP home season tickets with reserved seats and boardroom hospitality -- by email.

Please send your bids to commercial manager Dave Robinson at davidrobinson61@hotmail.co.uk and general manager Simon Cook at sajcook2@aol.com by 5pm on Monday June 24.