Bognor girls on winning streak as they repel the Raiders

Bognor Regis Town Girls U13s made it four wins out of four beating a strong Rustington Raiders side 2-0.

Bognor’s back three of Esmae Burgess, Tia Hart and Maddie Rowe were outstanding and great work by Chelsy Osborne and Nikola Wydra in midfield created a chance for Amelia Howard but the keeper was equal to it.

Raiders were denied by an outstanding save by Cassidy O’Flanagan. A shot by Osborne on 29 minutes beat the keeper and rebounded off the post and Howard followed up to fire home.

Bognor increased their lead on 33 minutes when a short throw-in by Jasmine Shipsides to Osborne ended with a return pass and Shipsides sent a wonderful strike over the keeper.

In the second half Isabell Mai Childs was a constant threat out wide for Bognor.

Rustington’s chances were snuffed out by O’Flanagan.

Karma Harris, Freya Moores and Abbie Clear came on and helped Bognor hold on for the win.