Bognor find scoring touch again - Chi City and Pagham keep up fine form

The Rocks rediscovered their scoring touch in style as four different players netted to see off Wingate and Finchley at Nyewood Lane.

Dan Smith, back from injury, and Jimmy Muitt cancelled out strikes from the North London side to make it 2-2 - before goals by Mason Walsh and Tommy Scutt secured a 4-2 win that moved Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake's team back up to fourth spot.

It was an afternoon of commemoration and celebration at the Lane as fans remembered loyal fan Bill Spriggs, who died recently, and marked the unveiling of the new covers at the Seasons end of the ground that will keep fans dry and improve the acoustics.

In the Southern Combination Chi City and Pagham both maintained their fine runs of form with home wins.

City came from behind to beat Lancing 4-1 thanks to a Scott Jones hat-trick and a Kaleem Haitham goal.

A Callum Overton hat-trick and George Gaskin double helped Pagham to a 5-2 win over Hassocks.

In division one Linden Miller and Jo Bennett scored to earn Selsey a 2-0 home win over Oakwood, but Sidlesham went down 2-0 at home to Alfold and Midhurst were 4-0 losers at Bexhill.

In division two Bosham lost 2-1 at home to Westfield, with Zach Willett's late goal just a consoltation.

Results in the West Sussex League included a 3-1 Centenary Cup win for Felpham Colts at East Dean.

In local rugby circles, Chichester sneaked a 19-16 win at Chobham to move up to 10th in London one south. Bognor had an excellent 43-17 win at Fareham Heathens.

