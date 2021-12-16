Bognor fight back - Overton lifts City - Blues down Dorking - Midhurst hit six

Action from Bognor's draw with Enfield / Picture: Trevor Staff

Rocks 2 Enfield 2

Isthmian premier

Bognor have made a habit of coming from behind to nab draws this season - and they did it again after high flying Enfield had taken an early 2-0 lead at Nyewood Lane.

Selsey on their way to beating Dorking Reserves / Picture: Chris Hatton

Muhammudu Faal’s two goals were cancelled out by strikes from Nathan Odokonyero before the break and Jordy Mongoy’s 87th minute goal to give a share of the points to both sides.

Charlie Bell replaced Ashton Leigh but Joe Cook was still missing through injury for Bognor. In the early stages, Calvin Davies tried to find Odokonyero with a pass with the outside of the boot but the ball rolled out for a goal kick. Enfield responded when Andre Coker sped down the right before curling a cross in and Adam Cunnington was unmarked as he spun his header over the bar.

Bell played a short corner to Harvey Whyte and it was played back to Bell who set up Odokonyero for a turn and shot that was blocked bravely. Then Bell’s driven and low corner was miscued by James Crane on the volley and the danger was cleared.

Leigh Chappell’s long throw bounced dangerously in the box and Faal was blocked. But soon Davies gave away a free-kick and Coker curled it right on to the boot of Faal who diverted it neatly on the volley into the top right corner after just nine minutes. Ethan Robb miscued a pass from the back allowing a simple through-ball by Cunnington into Faal, who ran on before coolly stroking it beyond Amadou Tangara on 13 minutes to extend Enfield’s lead.

Bosham celebrate during their cup win / Picture: Chris Hatton

Sam Youngs’s strike was deflected wide and Chappell followed it up by blasting over in another great chance for the visitors. A second Chappell long throw from the left bounced once in the box before bizarrely flying over the bar. Mongoy found Kayne Diedrick-Roberts but he didn’t get enough on his shot to trouble Nathan McDonald in the Enfield goal.

Emmanuel Maja-Awesu went into the book for catching a Bognor player late on 26 minutes. Mongoy picked out Odokonyero inside the box but with only McDonald to beat, he couldn’t finish.

Bognor were stirring and Jake Flannigan’s long range effort was pushed out by McDonald straight to Odokonyero, who poked it home on 37 minutes. Bognor should have levelled on 42 minutes. Flannigan was blocked, then Odokonyero’s turn and attempt was shut down.

Bognor again gave the ball away at the back. Coker was set through and his low strike was palmed out by Tangara and Crane cleared the loose ball. HT 1-2

Ryan Kirwan came on for Enfield after half time. Diedrick-Roberts’ shot was blocked then Crane headed on in the area and an overhead kick by Odokonyero was deflected wide. Diedrick-Roberts played the ball back to Odokonyero who hit one from outside the box but again was blocked.

Tangara had to head out a fiercely struck forward ball for a corner. Youngs was booked before Harrison Brook replaced Diedrick-Roberts on 57 minutes. Brook was involved immediately as he placed a ball into the area but Odokonyero was blocked.

Mongoy crossed for Brook to pounce but he shot low and wide. Then Manny Maja kicked the ball away in a moment of frustration and was shown his second yellow card and was sent off.

Percy Kiangebeni caught a Bognor player on the touchline. He also went into the book. Bell came off for Leigh on 66 minutes as the rain poured down. Leigh whipped in a cross but Whyte put it wide after great work from Brook on the left.

The Rocks’ last substitution came on 73 minutes as Joe Dandy replaced Whyte. Odokonyero spun his man and struck it low but the right leg of McDonald denied him. Robb went into the book on 77 minutes as he tripped Faal just inside Bognor’s half.

Leigh’s cross from the right was good but was deflected out of Odokonyero’s reach as Bognor dominated. And sure enough, Bognor got an equaliser on 87 minutes in dramatic fashion. Dandy’s cross was put to the back post and Mongoy head it in to save a point and spark home celebrations.

Cunnington went into the book for dissent as frustrations flared after Enfield conceded. Davies spun a cross in that had to be punched away and Mongoy’s run ended with him shooting high over the bar. Dandy’s low cross was deflected agonisingly wide by a defender.

Tangara saved Bognorwith a fine stop right at the end. Faal was set through one on one and the striker was stopped by the keeper down to his right near the edge of the box.

Bognor are now 10th in the Isthmian premier table and eight points off the play-offs.

LIAM GOODLEY

VCD 1 Chichester City 2

Isthmian south east

Two second half goals from top scorer Callum Overton helped City to a hard-fought victory in south-east London.

VCD, who thumped Chi 3-0 in the reverse fixture on the opening day, went ahead after the break through Youssef Bamba but Overton equalised in the 77th minute before sealing the win.

Lloyd Rowlatt, Rob Hutchings, Emmett Dunn and Tyrone Madhani moved the ball about nicely early on only for Overton to stray offside.

Hutchings conceded the first corner which Chris Edwards took but Hutchings cleared.

Ben Pashley, Hutchings and Madhani got something going on the left but Hutchings’ cut-back was cut out.

Ethan Prichard tried his luck with the first shot of the game after a neat piece of skill in the build-up only for a defender to block.

Anthony Adesite combined with Edwards for a cross that Jamie Horncastle dealt with.

City’s Ben Mendoza tried to play Prichard in down the right but overhit his pass.

Adesite and the impressive Ayman El-Mogharbel exchanged a quick one-two for a shot that wasn’t far off.

A fierce Hutchings attempt needed Vickers captain Sam Mott to get a strong glove on it.

Kieran Magee wasn’t really troubled by Edwards after Adesite did Hutchings.

Ryan Davidson defended brilliantly to deny Bamba.

A lively second half saw rejuvenated hosts trying to out-muscle City.

Chi defenders managed to steer Jason Williams’ effort away for a corner but fell behind six minutes in when they failed to clear their lines and the ball popped up nicely for Bamba, who beat Magee at his near post.

Kaleem Haitham replaced Madhani as Chi changed things just before the hour.

And Haitham and Scott Jones, who came on for Prichard, would both make an impact on the outcome.

A coming together of Dunn and Charles Etumnu had referee Peter Conn and his assistants having to deal with protests from a cluster of players. Dunn and Etumnu were both cautioned.

Overton made it 1-1 when his effort crashed in off a post after good work by Rowlatt and Haitham.

And Overton bagged the winner in the 84th minute, his 10th goal this season, guiding in a measured cross by Hutchings after a superb ball from Horncastle.

The visitors survived five minutes of time added on to record a second away league win this season and leapfrog VCD in the table.

City are back in league action at home to Faversham on Saturday (3pm).

IAN WORDEN

Selsey 2 Dorking Res 0

SCFL division one

Selsey put recent disappointments behind them to beat high-flying Dorking.

The game was a great advert for division one football on an excellent surface.

Selsey boss Daren Pearce said: “We started well and with the game flowing nicely and a couple of half chances fell our way while good goalkeeping by the alert Syd Davies kept the scores level as Wanderers pressed forward.

“ We took the lead with a great strike from James Henton who, not long after, got his second, sending us in 2-0 up at half-time.

“The second half saw good defending from us with Wanderers pressing for a way back into the game. We created some good half chances and set-pieces that kept Wanderers on there toes.”

Selsey beat division-higher East Preston 3-0 in the RUR Cup in midweek thanks to goals from Ollie Clarke, Tallen Burns and Cory Burns.

Midhurst & Easebourne 6 Worthing Utd 1

SCFL division one

Stags got off to a good start and were in control from the off.

The opener arrived in the eighth minute. Marcus Bedford won the ball on the left and played it to Jordan Warren, whose first time cross was headed home by Harry Giles.

A second arrived in the 24th minute when another good cross from Warren was headed home by Bedford.

Stags did allow Worthing a lifeline in the 45th minute. Joe Patching put in a good cross for Tshikume Phadagi, who forced Josh Bird into a point -blank save only for the rebound to fall back to the striker, who smashed home.

In the second half Stags were more aggressive and did things at a quicker tempo.

Their third arrived in the 66th minute as Bedford set up Jake Slater, who fired home from edge of the area.

Robbie Tambling got the fourth with a smart finish in the 85th minute then Will Essai’s corner was misjudged by Worthing keeper and went straight in to give Stags a 5-1 lead.

Stags added a sixth in the 90th minute, Oli Kershaw whipping in a cross and Bedford getting across the front post to head home.

Stags boss Andy Ewen said: “The break last week did us good. We had a great social Saturday. Having Marcus, Jake and Kieran back has given us a big lift - losing those three all at the same time was hard, it’s no surprise they’re back and so are the goals.”

Bosham 7 Hunston Club 0

Intermediate Cup

A hat-trick from Marco Giambelardini led Bosham to a crushing win and a place in the third round of the cup.

Bosham had the contest firmly in their hands with a three-goal cushion inside the first quarter of an hour.

Lewis Rustell struckafter only four minutes, bringing a cross down efficiently then unleashing a fearsome shot.

Nine minutes in, the lead was doubled. Bradley Miles spotted Giambelardini making a dash to the box and picked him out and Giambelardini headed powerfully past keeper Paul Smith.

Bosham had three as Giambelardini found space in the box, turned sharply and drove the ball under Smith.

The Bosham defence was well marshalled by Nick Edgington and on the 25-minute mark Bosham added a fourth from top scorer Alex Barnes .

The second half saw Bosham controlling possession and Harley Redman untroubled. A fifth came fromRustell, a simple finish after a Pat Bulbeck cross.

Bosham brought on Will Lintott and Conor Crabb and Lintott made it six before Giambelardini completed a well-deserved hat-trick.

ALAN PRICE

Fishbourne 6 East Dean 4

Malcolm Simmonds Cup

Against a side full of county league quality the Dean were 2-0 down after 10 minutes.

A cross from Jack Millard was headed home by Jason Houghton to get the Dean back into it.

After a header was tipped on to the bar by Dean keeper Joby Oram it was fired home at the second attempt.

Houghton made it 3-2 but Fishbourne soon got a fourth.

Brad Hounsome set Aaron Freeman to fire in for the Deans’ third - then Fishbourne regained their two-goal lead following some good work down the left.

Houghton raced on to a ball over the top to square the ball to Freeman, who netted.

Fishbourne added a sixth, and if it hadn’t been for Oram making several impressive saves their lead could have been extended.

The Dean felt they could take a number of positives from the game.

Chichester City Women 0 Bournemouth Sports 1

League Cup

Chichester City Women bowed out of the League Cup at Oaklands Park as Bournemouth Sports won 1-0.

The only goal came early in the second half when an attacker was able to bend the ball past Chloe Simmonds.

Chichester created a chance on nine minutes. Gaby Hobday crossed from the right towards Payton Howard, but a defender just glanced the ball away.

Molly Jones looked to play Katie Long through but the ball skidded through to the goalkeeper.

Charlotte Long and Lisbeth Mottashed were shwonig up well when City defended.

Then Mia Gardner found Hobday, whose shot at goal that went over.

Chichester broke from a Bournemouth Sports corner and Long found Jones, who fired wide.

The Chichester keeper was needed just before half-time to make a save to keep the game level at the break.

Only a minute into the second half, the visitors took the lead.

Chi looked for a quick response from the goal. A corner found Long on the edge of the box but she volleyed over.

Katie Bundy came off the bench and forced an errors that allowed Hobday to collect the ball and fire a shot towards goal that was blocked.

Five minutes from the end of the 90, Jones did well on the left to get past the defender and find Howard inside the penalty area. The No5 fired her effort at the keeper.

In the closing stages Chi appealed for a penalty after Jones looked to be pulled back but the referee dismissed the appeals.

MARCUS LEE

Rudgwick 8 Unicorn 3

West Sussex premier

Unicorn have been left to focus on cup glory this season after suffering a double blow to their West Sussex Premier Division title dreams.

The Uni returned from their longest away trip of the season with their heaviest defeat of the campaign after a defensive meltdown against Rudgwick at the King George V Playing Field.

But even more severe is the loss of six points for fielding an ineligible player which has dropped them out of championship contention.

The Bognor-based club now have an asterisk against their name and are stuck on four points - 14 behind leaders Capel who gave a game in hand.

It all started so well at Rudgwick with Dan Simmonds scoring twice in the opening 15 minutes to put Unicorn in control. But then came the collapse and although Jake Hawker found the net again it was not enough to stem the heavy flow of goals at the other end.

Unicorn manager Danny Towers said: “We just weren’t good enough defensively. It was a very bad day at the office.