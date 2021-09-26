Bognor fight back for point v Wingate - picture gallery

The north London side took a 2-0 lead but a superb strike from Harvey Whyte and a late equaliser by Nathan Odokenyero meant the spoils were shared. Read the match report here and check out, on this page and the ones linked, pictures by Martin Denyer, Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff.
Action from the Rocks' 2-2 draw with Wingate and Finchley / Pictures: Martin Denyer, Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
