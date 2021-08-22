Action from the Rocks' 2-2 draw at East Thurrock / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trev Staff

Bognor fight back for point at East Thurrock - picture gallery

Two goals from midfielder Charlie Bell earned Bognor a point at East Thurrock after the hosts had taken a two-goal first half lead.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 1:35 pm
Updated Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 1:39 pm

It makes it two draws from two for Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake's team, who will look to register their first win at home to Haringey next Saturday. Photographers Lyn Phillips amd Trev Staff were there to capture the action and you can see their pictures on this page and the ones linked. Here's the match report by Liam Goodley.

