Pictures of Bognor's fans, players and staff enjoying their bank holiday win at Worthing FC / Pictures: Martin Denyer

Bognor fans celebrate derby win at Worthing - picture special

It was a bank holiday outing to cherish for Bognor's fans as the Rocks won at Worthing.

By Steve Bone
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 4:37 pm

The first meeting between the old rivals since January last year went the way of Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake's men courtesy of second half goals by Ahton Leigh and Kayne Diedrick-Roberts and the travelling fans loved every minute. On this page and the ones linked check out Martin Denyer's pictures of the fans and club officials celebrating the win. Here's some more pictures from the match itself.

