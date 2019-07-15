Bognor defender suffers major setback in fight against injury

Rocks full-back Calvin Davies needs major knee surgery and is set to miss the whole season.

The popular full-back, who joined Bognor after being released by Pompey, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury at Harrow, and when he attempted a comeback in the middle of last season, it flared up again.

Now after a long wait for news, Davies has been told a major operation is needed. He is unlikely to see any of the 2019-20 season.

It's a huge blow to him at an important stage of his career, and to the Rocks, who have benefitted greatly from his defensive talents since he first arrived at Nyewood Lane as a loanee from the Pompey academy during the FA Trophy run of 2016.

Davies said: "I went to see a surgeon who Portsmouth use and have been told I need a reconstruction of my ACL. I doubt I’ll feature this season."

Rocks manager Jack Pearce wished Davies all the best for his op and the recovery and said: "It's very sad for Calvin. He's a smashing lad and has been a very good player for us. Now he has a long road to recovery in front of him."

Davies was one of EIGHT Bognor defenders to be hit by injury last season, although it was centre-halves who seemed to attract bad luck more than full-backs.

This season has started in similar vein for the club. As well as Davies' bad news, they've seen Chad Field's knee injury - sustained in the Sussex Senior Cup final - turn into one that is set to keep him out long-term, while left-back Ashton Leigh is out for several weeks after an injury in training. And in their first pre-season friendly against Havant last week, two defenders - Ed Sanders and Jobi Grigg - both hobbled off.