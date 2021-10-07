Bognor coach Blake wants Rocks to stay brave

Jordy Mongoy celebrates his goal against Leatherhead. Picture by Tommy McMillan

Bognor chalked up a 3-2 win over Leatherhead in the Isthmian Premier at Nyewood Lane on Tuesday night thanks to goals from James Crane, Nathan Odokonyero and Jordy Mongoy — and head into Saturday's game at Chestnut with the chance to go top of the pile.

The home side went a goal down in the first half as the bottom-of-the-table visitors fought tooth and nail in a spirited manner but the tenacity shown by the Rocks won through.

And Blake, along with manager Jack Pearce, wants his players to retain their courage in possession as they grow in to their rhythm.

With an eye on the trip to Theobalds Lane to face the Ambers, Blake said: "Overall we are a young side and the players are still growing into the style of play and their roles within it -- we want them to continue to be brave on the ball.

"We are not a long ball side and it takes bravery to play the way we do. Our second half performance against Leatherhead was sublime and we got what we deserved after a pretty poor first half display. Credit to Leatherhead who recognised how we had set up and they pressed high to counter our threat.

"But we didn't feel as if they could sustain that and we urged the lads to continue to be brave and they were and got their rewards with the victory. On to Chestnut and we will be asking the lads to do the same again.

"It's early days in terms of the league table and I know we have played more games than some around us but we would rather be where we are than at the other end of the table so it's all hugely positive."

Skipper Harvey Whyte missed the triumph through injury but will be in contention again on Saturday. Blake added: "We're hoping Harvey can come back in to the squad for the Chestnut game and it just goes to show how strong we are at the minute when we have players all vying for a place in the team.