Bognor businesses urged to get behind Rocks' bid for success

Travel firm boss Tina Shaw-Morton has urged potential sponsors to back Bognor Regis Town as the club gears up for a busy summer ahead of next season.

The Rocks play their final game of the season tonight when they take on Burgess Hill Town in the Sussex Senior Cup final at the Amex, home of Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion.

And as Jack Pearce's side prepare for the bid for silverware, the club continue to make great strides off the pitch - and as a result are devoting more time and resources to the commercial operation that provides valuable financial assistance to help run the club.

Tina is joint managing director of Woods Travel Ltd, the Bognor-based business that has been the club's main shirt sponsors for the 2018/19 campaign. She says the upcoming sponsors' draw, which takes place at Seasons, Nyewood Lane, provides a great chance to enjoy awareness for companies that enter.

She said: "The link with the Rocks has been one which has been successful in raising awareness for our business. Yes, we're an established company with an excellent reputation and we have a strong brand recognition already but we have valued the additional profile we have enjoyed through our association.

Goals change games - and Blake should know

Cup final means so much to Bognor

"I would urge any business in the town to think about getting behind the club through the various sponsorship deals available. Not only did we benefit from the coverage in traditional print media but the club are very proactive on their digital platforms, too. We'll be in the draw once more as this is a great opportunity for any business and also a super way of supporting the club."

The sponsors' draw is on June 18. The club's commercial manager, Dave Robinson, said: “It promises to be a night to remember, with top class entertainment and a mouth-watering buffet. And, of course, the bar will be open!

"We’d like to invite businesses and individuals to the draw in which the main prize is first team sponsorship. This includes four VIP home season tickets with reserved seats, full boardroom hospitality and also PA mentions on match days as well as a feature on our website and in the match day programme. An added bonus this year is that if you enter we are happy to offer your business exposure on our thriving digital channels, ensuring you get the online acknowledgement you deserve."

For more details of sponsorship opportunities, contact David on 07876 497929.