Bognor buoyed by Woodside Road win over Worthing - report and highlights

Bognor's players celebrate at Worthing / Picture: Lyn Phillips

A standout defensive display from the team helped steer Bognor to victory - their first this season - on a day when Adam Hinshelwood's team were left to rue missed chances.

Bognor headed into their first derby of the season in the latest instalment of the El-Classicoast tie knowing they'd not won a game yet and the Mackerel Men had won two in a row. Ollie Pearce, the former Rock, lined up for the Rebels at Woodside Road. Darren Budd and Mo Diallo were also training on Worthing's 3G pitch before kick off, having been with Bognor in the past.

Chad Field was recalled from Horndean to start on the bench - with Jake Flannigan (concussion), Joe Cook (broken toe) and Craig Robson (suspension) all missing from the Rocks side. Nathan Odokonyero gave away a foul early on but Jesse Starkey's curling free-kick was headed away by Ethan Robb at the back.

Joe Hancott tried to pass out wide to Odokonyero but it fizzed out of touch as Bognor were trying to be more direct with Worthing pressing them back high up the pitch. Bognor sprang on the counter with Odokonyero beating his marker. He ran on before shooting but it was deflected wide of the goal and then the resulting short corner broke down when Mongoy strayed offside.

Calvin Davies fouled Starkey on the attack and another free-kick was awarded. Starkey’s cross was somehow diverted away. Jasper Pattenden capitalised on Kayne Diedrick-Roberts losing possession from Tangara’s ball out. The cross was cut out just at the near post. Then the corner was headed away again. Dayshonne Golding curled the ball in but Pattenden's header unmarked bounced agonisingly across the face of the Bognor goal and eventually cleared.

Charlie Bell played a forward diagonal ball towards Davies that bounced out of play. Then Odokonyero pounced when a loose pass from the Worthing defence saw him square it to Leigh before he passed his marker and got a shot away. Though a defender got in the way to block the attempt at the last moment. Hancott did well to clear the ball down the line but Rocks lost possession through Harvey Whyte before Golding stole the ball. He ran on slightly before shooting and forcing Tangara into a save.

Ookonyero was shut down on the attack winning a corner. Bell’s ball in was only just out of Dandy's reach before it bounced off a Worthing defender and back to the goalkeeper who stopped it. Thomas Chalaye headed it wide for the hosts as Golding crossed from the left. Worthing looked particularly dangerous on the flanks. Bognor lost possession in attack again letting Pearce in down the right. He ran forward and crossed it onto the back post but Golding couldn’t guide it goalwards.

Odokonyero's cross was put out for a corner. Then Mongoy was twisting and turning but he also was blocked with his low cross. Golding almost made his way into the area but for Robb getting in the way and clearing. Then Pattenden cut inside from the left but his curling shot was denied by Tangara who spilled it slightly in a nervy moment before gathering it quickly.

A long drifting cross from a Pattenden corner found the head of Chalaye who headed it back at goal but Robb blocked it near the line again. Down the other end Mongoy strayed offside as the ball over the top was hopeful from the Rocks. Pearce twisted around with the ball after receiving a square pass from the left. He curled it just over though, much to Bognor's relief.

Pattenden again cut inside as Worthing were quick on the counter but his low shot was easily saved by Tangara. Another shot by Cox was blocked as Bognor were having to defend a lot in the first half. Odokonyero did well to get Bognor on the attack. Mongoy was set through again but his cross was cleared. Robb was again the saviour as he headed the ball away again as another Worthing chance was denied at the opposite end.

Mongoy was trying to get Bognor on the offensive but his left sided cross was again easily stopped and dealt with. Then Whyte's high ball out wide towards Hancott was poor and flew straight out. Another right sided cross was plucked out of the sky by Tangara as Bognor were doing well to defend the Worthing attacks. Just before half time Robb slipped and that allowed Golding in but his low shot bounced off the back wheel of the net and out, just shy of the right post with Tangara diving and seemingly beaten. HT 0-0

An open beginning to the second half saw Tangara play a long ball over the top but the linesman had his flag up. Whyte lost possession in front of the box allowing Marvin Armstrong in on goal but after composing himself his shot from the edge of the box was hit low and wide of the right post. Whyte was having to defend before Rocks sprang on to the attack. A long ball through the middle saw Mongoy lay it off for Odokonyero who found Diedrick-Roberts who ran inside before shooting agonisingly wide of the left post.

Tangara denied a Golding low attempt off balance and got a respectful ovation after doing so. Bognor were coming back into the game with lots more passing for the fans to enjoy in the opposing half. Bell was replaced by Ben Mendoza in Bognor’s first substitution to freshen up the midfield on 54 minutes. Luca Cocoorrachio found space down the right to run into and under pressure from Diedrick-Roberts his cross found Golding but he was off balance and diverted it wide near the back post.

Tangara managed to stop another chance, this time from Armstrong who ran across defence before shooting from the edge of the box. Worthing were trying to pass through Bognor as Pearce and Golding combined but Hancott put Pearce off at the back post to steer it away in perhaps Worthing’s best chance of the game. Mendoza won a rare corner for Bognor. Leigh's corner was dangerous but flicked away by the Worthing defence.

But another cross led to Bognor's opening goal as Leigh cut inside from the right inside the box and he composed himself before smashing it low and beyond the goalkeeper with his left foot. This sent the Rocks fans into a frenzy and gave them an unlikely lead on 62 minutes. Dandy pulled out a fantastic sliding tackle to deny Chalaye who was set through on goal from a lofted pass. Then Mongoy beat the offside trap but after getting closed down his shot was pushed out by the goalkeeper and following it up was Diedrick-Roberts, who smashed it high and over the bar.

Bognor went further ahead on 67 minutes as Diedrick-Roberts tapped in a simple ball across the box by Mendoza to give a two-goal cushion, to the obvious delight of the travelling fans. James Crane came on for Whyte on 68 minutes as Bognor needed to hold onto the lead. Cox was also replaced by Pat Webber and Chalaye came off for Shaquille Gwenguie for the hosts on 71 minutes.

Pearce ran at Bognor when his shot deflected off a defender’s leg and wide of the right post. Worthing were still trying to get at Bognor when a diagonal ball into the area was headed back by Golding into the box and then Armstrong, on the turn, spun it over the crossbar. Soon after Golding went into the book as he clearly stopped Tangara from throwing or kicking the ball out.

Tangara, who was also having a great game, was called into action again as he pushed out a header from the back post straight from a corner. Mongoy held the ball up well. He played it onto Odokonyero who squared it to Diedrick-Roberts who tried to chip the goalkeeper but it just flew over and hit the top netting in a decent move from Bognor.

Mendoza combined with Mongoy who ran through with a one-two splitting the defence but Mongoy’s neat finish was called offside. Odokonyero had to defend and conceded a corner. A scramble in the box saw a chance with Tangara outstretched but the ball rolled out for a goal kick. A Worthing cross flashed through the penalty area and Golding at the back post had beaten his man, but somehow on his first touch he hit the side netting when it seemed easier to score.

Leigh was applauded off to be replaced by Gavin McCallum on 88 minutes. Dandy was solid again when he deflected away another Worthing advance. He clashed with Armstrong in the air and had to receive treatment as four minutes was announced as the allotted stoppage time. A long throw from the right was somehow cleared over their own goal by Bognor. The resulting corner saw Davies go to ground with the cross in a crowded box. He received treatment for a head injury as Worthing fans complained in frustration as time ran out for Worthing.

But the clock ticked down and Bognor were winners. This was a marked improvement and there were standout performances from the defenders who put their bodies on the line when required. They now travel to Hayes & Yeading United in the FA Cup on Saturday, with kick off at 3pm, buoyed by a super effort away to their old-time rivals.

Rocks: Tangara, Davies, Hancott, Bell (Mendoza 54), Dandy, Robb, Whyte (Crane 68), Leigh (McCallum 88), Odokonyero, Diedrick-Roberts, Mongoy. Sub not used: Field.