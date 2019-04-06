Bognor boys can't be beaten in league - now for cup final

Bognor under-16s have had a tremendous season, having played 15 games undefeated.

They have already won the A division with one game remaining and are in a cup final to be played at Bognor FC’s Nyewood Lane ground tomorrow (Sun Apr 7).

They started brightly in the top-of-the-table clash with Lancing with a fine cross from Nat White finished by Robson Parr. Lancing equalised to make it 1-1 at half-time.

Bognor stepped up a gear in the second half and a fine flowing move resulted in league top scorer Ollie Hawkins making it 2-1.

Lancing were reduced to ten men after a poor tackle. Monrouw Hector made it 3-1 with a vicious volley from the edge of the area. Lancing pulled it back to 3-2 but two goals for Bognor from Noah Amoo made it 5-2.

The result clinched the third A division title in four years for Bognor. It’s a fantastic achievement and they still have the cup final to play.

Well done goes to all the squad, coaches and parents for your support.

Bognor U16s: Trevor Jones, Paul Amoo, Ben Taylor, Ollie Hawkins, Robson Parr, Joe Careswell, Tom Betsworth, Will Jones, George Budge, Alfie Kavallares, Noah Amoo, Josh Boyagian, Monrouw Hector, Bruce Eggleton, Nat White, Dylan Davies, Rhys Rawlings, Mike Taylor, Paul Selby.