Bognor boss: Balance of team not right - they are not gelling

Action from Bognor's draw at Horsham / Picture: Trevor Staff

Goals by Craig Robson earned a 1-0 home win over Carshalton on Saturday and a 1-1 draw at Horsham on Tuesday night.

But Pearce said although the results and the effort of the players had pleased him, from a technical point of view, it was clear there was a long way to go before they could say they were playing to their full potential.

Pearce said he and coach Robbie Blake would continue to work to get the new-look squad to gel and play in the manner that could bring success.

Ashton Leigh battles for the ball at Horsham / Picture: Trevor Staff

A lack of goals from the forwards is another worry but Pearce said the front players were young and still geting used to each other, and would need time.

The Rocks are ninth in the Isthmian premier and their next test is at Potters Bar on Saturday.

Pearce said: “From a points point of view it’s been a good week, and from an endeavour point of view it’s been good. But from a technical point of view it’s a bit disappointing at the moment.

“We’re working very hard but the team are not gelling as we’d like them to. The balance is not right.

“In fact I’d say the first-half performance at Horsham was one of the worst I’ve seen from us since I returned as manager four years ago.

“There were too many misplaced passes and too much poor decision-making and we were fortunate to be level at 1-1 at the break.

“The balance of the team is down to me and Robbie. The ability is there but need to get the team showing it.

“The Carshalton game on Saturday was another that could have gone either way. We’re a match for anyone in the league but we need to find the magic ingredient.”

Pearce heaped praise on Robson for his goals – particularly the stunning finish that proved the only goal on Saturday, a strike Pearce said would have graced any level of football.

But he admitted: “We do need more goals from our strikers. They are still finding their way.”