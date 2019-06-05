Bognor announce new sponsor deals - and reveal ticket prices for new season

Rocks have been handed a sponsorship boost with the news that two Bognor firms have committed to backing Jack Pearce's men ahead of the new Bostik premier season.

Kevin Welling Plumbing & Heating have agreed a deal to continue as sponsors on the back of the first team's shirts, while Concise Servicing Limited (CSL) will appear on the shorts again.

The encouraging development comes in the wake of Bognor lifting the Sussex Senior Cup with a win over Burgess Hill Town at Brighton's Amex Stadium last month and as the club gear up for the annual sponsors' draw. This gives entrants the chance to become the Rocks’ main shirt sponsors for next season. The sponsors’ draw takes place on Tuesday, June 18, and entry is £150 plus VAT.

After the new deal was done, Kevin Welling spoke of his pride in his company's association with the Nyewood Lane outfit and urged other firms to get involved and offer support.

Rocks don't expect an exodus

Player awards picture special

He said: "We're delighted to continue our backing of the club and look forward to seeing the progress continue. Jack and Robbie Blake showed that by winning the Sussex Senior Cup we're going places on the pitch, as we are off it, too, with the appointment of Simon Cook as the new general manager. The club is a major asset for the town and flies the flag all over the south of England and the company, or concern, that is drawn as shirt sponsors will find it is a great way to garner exposure, as we have found."

Martin Burford, managing director of CSL, said he hoped the team can push for the play-offs and promotion next season after missing out last time of asking. He added: "If we can add a bit more steel to the squad -- which we have done already by bringing back James Crane from Worthing -- there is every reason to believe we can enjoy a successful season."

Cook says the timing of the new deal is perfect given that the sponsors' draw night is looming. He added: "It's great news and we are delighted both Kevin and Martin have chosen to continue our relationship. The draw will be exciting and there are lots more sponsorship opportunities up for grabs on the night as well -- such as matchday and matchball sponsors."

And commercial manager Dave Robinson has revealed the club are in discussion with a crop of local businesses to sponsor the forthcoming friendly against Pompey in July. He said: "It's a prestigious sporting event and a great way for a business or individual to get involved. Our town has loads of Pompey supporters so it'd be nice for someone to sponsor the match who has connections with both clubs. if you're keen contact me on 07876 497929."

Meanwhile, the club has again held admission prices for the coming season and will also continue to offer attractive admission prices for younger supporters with a free season ticket available for all under-16s.

The admission prices for 2019/20 will be: terracing -- adults, £12 (season ticket: £201); senior citizen (over 65) £10 (season ticket: £168); U18s (and students with ID) £5 (season ticket: £84). Seating -- adults, £13 (season ticket: £218); senior citizen £11 (season ticket: £184). U16s as of 10/8/17 can apply to the club for FREE season tickets.

Cook added: "Season tickets will be on sale from the club office from Monday 8th July and at the pre-season friendly matches against Havant & Waterlooville on Tuesday 9th July and Portsmouth on Tuesday 16th July. The club office is normally open between 10.00am and midday on weekdays but please call 01243 822325 to avoid a wasted journey."