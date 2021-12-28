Action from Worthing's 3-1 Isthmian premier division win at Bognor / Pictures: Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Tommy McMillan

Bognor 1 Worthing 3 - the match in pictures

Worthing took the derby day honours at Nyewood Lane as Ollie Pearce's second half double secured a 3-1 for the Isthmian premier leaders.

By Steve Bone
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 9:31 pm
Updated Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 9:34 pm

Jordy Mongoy had given Bognor a first-half lead with a fine finish over stranded keeper Harrison Male but Callum Kealy levelled before the break then Pearce took over after the break against his old side. See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked and read the match report by Steve Bone here. Get all the Rocks and Rebels latest in the Bognor Observer and Worthing Herald, both out Thursday.

Action from Worthing's 3-1 Isthmian premier division win at Bognor / Pictures: Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Tommy McMillan

Action from Worthing's 3-1 Isthmian premier division win at Bognor / Pictures: Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Tommy McMillan

Action from Worthing's 3-1 Isthmian premier division win at Bognor / Pictures: Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Tommy McMillan

Action from Worthing's 3-1 Isthmian premier division win at Bognor / Pictures: Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Tommy McMillan

