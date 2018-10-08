Former Brighton & Hove Albion stars congratulate Lewis Dunk on England call-up

Several former Brighton players have taken to social media to congratulate Lewis Dunk on his call-up to the England squad.

The 26-year-old links up with the Three Lions today, after replacing injured Burnley defender James Tarkowski in the squad.



It's the first time Dunk has been called up into the senior England squad and ex-Albion striker Bobby Zamora tweeted: "Congratulations to @lewisdunk a long over due @England call up.

The start of many I’m sure. Played with and against lots of top center half’s. And Dunky is up with the best of them."



Liam Rosenior, who retired from playing in the summer, wrote on Twitter: "Surprised?... No.



"Delighted? ... Yes.



"I knew from the first session with Dunky he was made for the very top... So happy he's done it and even more so while representing @OfficialBHAFC... A club he loves.



"Well done mate you'll do yourself and @England proud! #threelions #BHAFC."



Connor Goldson, who joined Rangers from Albion in the summer, tweeted: "Deserves everything he gets. Some player."



Ex-Brighton striker John Byrne said: "Congratulations @lewisdunk on his England call up. Well deserved young man."



Former striker Jake Robinson said: "Absolutely delighted for Lewis Dunk getting an England call up. Great player and great guy. Brilliant for him and the club itself."

Former Albion midfielder Steve Sidwell said: "Good luck @lewisdunk with your first day at school @England !! Fully deserved and I hope it’s the first of many call ups and caps."



Before the news became official, current Blackburn winger Elliott Bennett tweeted: "If the news is true I’m delighted for my former team mate Lewis Dunk. Fully deserved and great news for @OfficialBHAFC producing."



Current Albion team-mates of Dunk also took to Twitter to congratulate the centre-half.



Glenn Murray wrote: "Had the pleasure of playing with & the struggle of playing against him. Watched him develop & mature into an outstanding footballer & couldn’t be any happier for him to get the call! Thoroughly deserved @lewisdunk."



Beram Kayal said: "Delighted for my brother @lewisdunk - a thoroughly deserved call up to the England squad. Good luck, and here's hoping it's the first of many!"

