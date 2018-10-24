Fontwell stages midweek action - preview and tips

Fontwell Park stages a seven-race jump racing card this afternoon (Oct 24).

The action begins at 1.40pm with the hensbylaw.co.uk Local Solicitors Simply The Best Handicap Hurdle and continues until the Patrick It's In The Order Murphy Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race at 5.10pm.

There are a total of 67 runners declared for the seven races and it looks like being held in fine weather - just before colder temperatures reach this part of the world.

It promises to be a busy end to the year at the figure-of-eight track, with the Southern National and Boxing Day racing among fixtures still to come before 2018 is out.

Here are our selections for today - 140 Black Anthem, 215 Ortenzia, 250 Giveaway Glance, 325 Howlongisafoot, 400 Darlac, 435 Hardtorock, 510 Milano's Melody.

Heady mixture at Fontwell

Goodwood hero shows why he is the champ

