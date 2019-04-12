Fontwell's Friday action - preview and tips

Fontwell Park stages an afternoon of jump racing combined with Easter-themed family fun today (Friday, April 12).

A programme of seven races begins at 2.10pm and concludes at 5.30pm. The action on the track will be complemented by free activities and entertainment for children, including an Easter egg hunt.

TheFair Trade Practice Handicap Hurdle kicks things off and the day ends with the Purchasing Support Services Standard Open National Hunt flat race.

Under-18s go racing free

Our tips for today: 210 Tomorrow Mystery, 245 Station Master, 315 Double Treasure, 345 Not Another Muddle, 420 Hawkerland, 455 Finnegan’s Garden, 530 Rootless Tree.

There’s a busy few weeks ahead at Fontwell. They host afternoon racing on April 24, evening racing on May 8, the United Hunts fixture on May 16 and family fun on May 26.