Everything you need to know about Sussex's chances in the Vitality Blast Finals Day

Sussex are looking to win the T20 competition for the first time since 2009.

They face Somerset in the second semi-final - following Lancashire v Worcestershire - at Edgbaston in the Vitality Blast. But how will Sussex get on?

Bookmaker bwin has analysed every T20 Finals Day and performance at Edgbaston to discover the importance of the powerplay and the final five overs from both a batsman and bowler's perspective, as well as the significance of league meetings between the sides and the history of North/South division success.

What should fans expect?

- The average winning team at Edgbaston gets 158 runs from their 20 overs

- The average Edgbaston T20 Finals Day has 28 4's and eight 6's – that's 160 runs from boundaries alone

- 82% of matches see at least one player notch a half century

Who do the stats say will win the T20 Blast?

- Lancashire Lightning to beat Worcestershire Rapids – 3 of the 4 previous Northern semi-finals were won by the team to finish lower in the division

- Sussex Sharks to beat Somerset – all five of the previous Southern semi-finals were won by the team to finish lower in the division

- Lancashire Lightning to beat Sussex Sharks in the final – 3 of the 4 previous North vs South semi-finals have been won by the Northern team

- The team with the worse head-to-head record reaches the final twice as often – bad omens for Worcestershire and Somerset who won the league meetings

How to bat your way to victory at Edgbaston on T20 Finals Day:

- Three-quarters (77%) of teams to score the most runs in the powerplay go on to win the match

- Two-thirds (67%) of teams to score at least 50 runs in the powerplay go on to win the match

- Three-quarters (77%) of teams to lose a maximum of 1 wicket in the powerplay go on to win the match

- 7 out of 10 (70%) teams to score 53 runs in the last 5 overs go on to win the match

- 9 out of 10 (89%) of teams to lose a maximum of 1 wicket in the last 5 overs go on to win the match

How to bowl your way to victory at Edgbaston on T20 Finals Day:

- Just 1 in 6 (18%) teams to score less than 40 runs in the powerplay go on to win the match

- Just a third (33%) of teams to lose two-three wickets in the powerplay go on to win the match

- Just 3 out of 10 (29%) teams to score less than 30 runs in the last 5 overs go on to win the match

- Just 4 out of 10 (44%) of teams to lose two-three wickets in the last 5 go over to win the match

