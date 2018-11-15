Eighteen in frame for Fontwell's big test of stamina

Some of jump racing’s hardy heroes will line up for one of Fontwell Park’s biggest races of the year on Sunday.

The Southern National – sponsored this year by Sun Racing – is a three-mile, three-furlong test of stamina.

This year’s £20,000-plus renewal had attracted a quality line-up of 18 ahead of final declarations.

The contest will be shown on ITV4 during the station’s coverage from the final day of Cheltenham’s November meeting: an annual chance for Fontwell Park to be projected live on terrestrial TV into people’s living rooms.

Entries for the National – won last year by Sean Bowen on the Anthony Honeyball-trained Cresswell Breeze – include Mercers Court, trained by course specialist Neil King, Paul Nicholls’ Favorito Buck’s, the Neil Mulholland-trained Doing Fine, Lucy Wadham’s Shanroe Santos and Charlie Mann’s Pickamix.

The big race, off at 2.40pm, has a solid supporting racecard which includes the Salmon Spray Handicap Hurdle at 12.55pm and the John Rogerson Memorial Chase at 1.30pm.

Fontwell’s current leading trainer, Gary Moore, has five entries for the card at this stage.

Racing begins at 12.25pm.

In total there was a healthy 137 entries across the six races.

You can save money by booking tickets in advance on 01243 543335 or fontwellpark.co.uk but punters can pay on the gate on the day.

