Doyle delighted by Goodwood role... May Festival excitement grows

Hollie Doyle has been named the new ambassador for the 2018 season at Goodwood racecourse.

Based with Classic-winning trainer and Goodwood specialist Richard Hannon, Doyle’s career went from strength to strength in 2017 with 59 winners and more than £500,000 in prize money.

This year kicked off in style with Doyle breaking through the 100 career winners mark when steering Ay Ay to victory at Lingfield.

She will be hoping to enjoy further success as the British flat turf season builds up a head of steam and she looks sure to add to her Listed Stakes win from last season aboard Billesdon Bess.

Doyle will also be taking part in the 2018 Silk Series, a £150,000 race series for female jockeys across 13 British racecourses, which showcases talent and supports Cancer Research UK. The Goodwood leg of the Silk Series will take place on Sunday, August 26

Doyle said; “I’m unbelievably excited to be taking up this role with Goodwood. It’s one of the most iconic and beautiful courses in the country and is a favourite of mine.

“The Qatar Goodwood festival is an obvious stand-out of the calendar – but racing here is great throughout the year and I can’t wait to get down there this season.”

Meanwhile, Goodwood’s annual three-day May Festival begins on Thursday (May 24), combining top-class racing with a celebration of food.

Derby and Oaks trials will be among a top-class programme of flat racing lasting from Thursday to Saturday.

The finest local and national artisan foods will feature at the event’s food festival, plus expert foodies and hands-on activities.

As home to the largest lowland organic farm in the UK, the Goodwood Estate is able to showcase fine fresh produce, which will be available from the Home Farm Marquee.

Tickets purchased in advance can save up to ten off the on-the- day prices, which start from £21 for the Thursday and Friday and £12 for the Saturday, with accompanied under-18s going free.

They are also offering group ticket options, including a 20 per cent off ticket offer for those in groups of ten. For tickets call 01243 755055.