Dot’s Dollies are in the pink at Chichester

There were 50 shades of pink – well, almost – and deadly putting was the order of the day for a new Dot’s Dollies and Hill Billies challenge for Chichester Golf Club’s ladies.

Fifty ladies ventured into the Chi Golf Club jungle with putters at the ready. A shotgun start and many ‘ooos’ and aaahs’ mixed with plenty of laughter were heard

The game was followed by tea and cake in the Chichester Suite and an amazing £100 was raised for the lady captain’s charity.

All too soon the challenge was over and for the first time Dot's Dollies were the victors.

Other Chi ladies’ results - Children in Need Yellow Ball competition, Cathedral course 1 Lisa Jackson, Rachael Hutchinson and Wendy Jeffery 107; 2 Vena Lee, Nicky Eastland and Yvonne Dunckley 104; 3 Heddie Straw, Lesley Downs and Jane Buckley 87. Children in Need competition, Tower course: 1 Pam Hart, Fran Syson, Ros May-Hearn and Viv May-Hearn 169; .Liz Fraser, Joan Bramer, Dot Collyer and Jeannie Blackman 143; 3 Melva Bateman, Sandi Johnstone, Treyn Haynes and Secret Partner 128. Sat Children in Need competition: 1 Helen Ball, Yvonne Dunckley, Vena Lee and Heddie Straw 98; 2 Rachel Greenland, Val Swain, Maria Conner and Pauline Beale 93; 3 Mary-Lou Litton, Lisa Mitchelmore, Nicky Eastland and Hannah Stephens 82. Four Seasons Winter: 1 Kim Wells 33, 2 Jane Buckley 32, 3 Maria Conner 32. Qualifying Stableford: 1 Jeannie Blackman 40, 2 Treyn Haynes 34, 3 Viv May-Hearn 33. Stableford Bisque - 1 Jennifer Sherwood 35, 2 Kathy Donohoe 33, 3 Vena Lee 32. Qualifying Stableford - 1 Hannah Stephens 23, 2 Jo Talbot 20.

BOGNOR

Bognor’s mixed seniors had their end-of-season event.

It was a Texas scramble followed by a meal and presentation of prizes.

A total of 32 players took part, made up mainly of those who have played in the matches during the season. Teams of four are made up of two men and two ladies selected to balance handicaps.

The winners were Derek Dady, Paul Black, Sue Monger and Jane Finch and in second place Rob Redmond, Dave Turner, Georgina McCormack and Diane Crook. Third were Chris Martin, Jim Morris, Paula Williams and Margaret Delves.

Allan Delves, seniors mixed pairs captain, gave a short review of the season.

The team managed to win the Bofield Trophy, the annual club match against Ifield, in a very close match that went down to the last pair.

Of the other seven matches, two were cancelled because of the weather, two were won, two were lost and one halved.

Overall this was a better performance than the previous year, particularly in the Bofield.

There is a good core of pairs who support the mixed and Allan mentioned they had gained some converts this year.

The fixtures for next year have been agreed. Allan and his wife Margaret were thanked for managing the mixed team and they have kindly agreed to take on the role next year.

It was shown this year many couples enjoy the mixed matches and the relaxed social side. Here’s to a good 2018 season.

Bognor seniors’ inter-service and Poppy Day competition held in November raised a magnificent £211 for the Royal British Legion, almost double the normal amount – a truly remarkable and generous effort.

Thanks went to Bognor member John Owen for organising the collection.

COWDRAY PARK

Cowdray ladies played a ‘best nine holes’ competition, a fun game played over 18 holes with the players able to select their best nine.

The winner with a superb 26 points was Catherine Staples. Corinne Hitching was runner-up with 24 points.

In a turkey trot, a Stableford competition was played with an extra bonus of double points on two holes – the seventh and 14th.

Results: Div 1 - 1 Gaynor Dudman 40pts; 2 Wendy Street 37; Div 2 - 1 Carolyn Scott 35pts; 2 Terry Hughes 31; Div 3 - 1 Anne Chuter 35; 2 Sue Smith 33.