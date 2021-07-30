West Wittering, Bognor and Petworth Park win but Aldwick fall short

Gary Maskell gets home for Bognor in their win at Billingshurst / Picture: Derek Martin

West Wittering v Billingshurst 2nd

Wittering were asked to bat first on a well-manicured track, with the openers enjoying the solid base which allowed them to play true shots around the park.

Mark Taylor (22) and Tom Gaskin (29) led the way until Sam Caddy (32), Nick Fitzgerald (55) and Carl Tupper ( 20) carried on the solid work to tot up 187-6 off 40 overs.

Petworth Park pairing Graham Westmore and Hunter Davis

Pick of the bowlers for Billingshurst were David Rose with 2-26 and Tom Martin 2-30.

Billingshurst set out on their charge but Tom Milligan (18), Ben Mortimer (21) and Richard Brown (11) were the only batsmen to reach double figures.

Exccellent bowling from Will Finch with 3-20, Harry Staight 2-16, Alex Fitzgerald 2-18 and Zach Stewart 2-25.

They were all out for 120.

It was not the best day for West Wittering CC identical twins Harry and James Staight, one playing for the firsts and one for the seconds. They were both out for a duck.

Storrington v West Wittering 2nd

On a day that promised thunderstorms, the smattering of a crowd at Storrington were not to be disappointed as they won the toss and elected to bat.

Andy Priest (1-15) and Kevin Allsobrook (2-15) impressed with the ball and the home side quickly found themselves in deep water as the top three fell.

Storrington stalwart Haggart (24) was joined at the crease by Pickard (39) and the two built a solid defence until this was unpicked by James Staight (1-21).

A collapse followed with Rob Gray taking 3-9.

A very achievable 125 was the total as Wittering went to work in the increasing heat.

Livermore (2-17) took the new rock and skittled two wickets in the first over. A scrambling for pads ensued but incoming Priest (49no) settled the ship with Joe Pink (24) in a supporting role until he scooped one to cow corner.

A colourful 38 from Steve Day brought Wittering within touching distance, and Rob Gray (8no) found the winning runs. Captain and keeper Mark Slowey had an excellent game.

Bognor v Billingshurst

Division two

Bognor recovered from the early dismissal of Mike Harris to start strongly against Billingshurst, with Nick Ballamy (54) once again rattling along.

He was ably supported by Gary Maskell (32) and Joe Ashmore (29) but Bognor lost regular wickets to slip to 187 all out on a wicket which offered increasing turn for the spin bowlers. Tom Alexander picked up six wickets for Billingshurst.

In response, the Billingshurst innings also got off to a flier, as first Josh Wood (20) and then Tim Weston (26) started with aggressive intent. However, Weston’s unfortunate dismissal to Joe Ashmore (4-51), sparked a collapse of wickets, with Harris operating well in tandem with Ashmore to take 4-18.

Only Rob Woodman offered further resistance with 33, but Billingshurst fell short by 58 runs.

Bognor move up to second in the table and take on Preston Nomads this weekend.

Bognor 2nd v Stirlands 2nd

Bognor continued their dominated of Division 7 West, notching 281-7 against Stirlands, with Oli Handson’s 81 the mainstay. Stirlands never featured in the chase, dismissed for 161, Jamie Woolnough taking 3-46.

n Bognor thirds’ 132-9 wasn’t enough as Lancing Manor beat them by five wickets.

Broadbridge Heath v Aldwick

Division 6 West

Chasing 181 for victory against bottom side Broadbridge Heath, Aldwick were in a strong position at 136-4.

But Heath skipper Ian Stocker brought himself on and, with Alex Round at the other end, created carnage as the last six Aldwick fell for just six runs and they were defeated by 38 runs.

Stocker’s 5-13 and Round’s 3-3 gave the home side their first victory of the season.

Aldwick’s openers Richard Gabb (50) and skipper Alex Cooper (21) eased to 51-0 before Cooper fell to Heath’s Vineeth Thanxappan (2-37) and with further worthwhile knocks from Josh Mann (25) and Tom Hoare (19) the chase was on... until the collapse.

Tight bowling from Josh Kemp and Ben Bambridge ( both 1-27) in Heath’s innings and two wickets for John Young (2-25 )meant the home side were struggling on 115-6 but Round (62*) contributed with the bat and with solid support from Gabriel Almedia (19*) put on 65 which in the end was the difference between the sides.

Aldwick 2nd v Clymping 2nd

Division 11 West (South)

Dion Sampson and son Finley were stars of the show for Aldwick, putting on 85 for the sixth wicket with Dion falling just two short of a maiden century and Finley undefeated on 28. But it was not enough as the home side were chasing a mammoth 257 for victory.

Dean Holden was the main batting hero for Clymping and he finished on 135 not out with good support from Darin Bird (36*).

Jake Merrett (2-51) and Frankie Bigwood (1-48) took the three Clymping wickets to fall. Clymping’s best bowler Michael Mitchell ( 4-25) denied Sampson his ton and helped restrict Aldwick to 157-6.

Crawley Eagles v Petworth Park

Petworth Park comfortably beat Crawley Eagles on a lively pitch in Crawley.

Petworth were put into bat and produced a high class demonstration of batting by Graham Westmore and Hunter Davis as they shared an opening partnership of 212.

Davis eventually fell for a beautiful 98 but Westmore continued to play the ball to all parts of the ground as he finished on 161 not out.

Crawley were set a mammoth 309 but never really looked like getting anywhere near it as wickets were shared around.