The top 10 run scorers and wicket takers in the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division

Parish news is good as Bognor win at Horndean

Littlehampton v Bognor - why it's a big night for both clubs

News you can trust since 1872

You can read the Sussex Cricket League round-up here .

See the top 10 wicket takers and run scorers below.

East Grinstead pair Lewis Hatchett and Leo Cammish are top of the bowling and batting tables respectively after great performances against Roffey yesterday.