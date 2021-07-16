Rashid Khan back with Sussex Sharks for Vitality Blast crunch matches

Rashid Khan is back in a Sussex Sharks shirt / Picture: Getty

The Sharks hit the road for their final two group games in this year’s Vitality Blast against Hampshire Hawks (tonight, Friday, 7pm) and Kent Spitfires (Sunday, 6.30pm) knowing that a point will be enough to make certain their qualification for the last eight. Two wins would ensure a home quarter final.

Head Coach James Kirtley will be able to call upon the services of Rashid Khan for the first time in the tournament in these two games. The leg-spinner has joined up with the Sharks having completed the hotel quarantine that was required after his arrival in the UK at the start of the month.

He is part of a 15-man squad for the Hampshire and Kent away trips. Phil Salt is included after returning from England duty. Tymal Mills is unavailable through injury (hamstring) while George Garton remains in self-isolation.

Sussex Sharks squad: Luke Wright (captain), Will Beer, Ravi Bopara, Oli Carter, Mitch Claydon, Henry Crocombe, Travis Head (overseas, Australia), Rashid Khan (overseas, Afghanistan), Archie Lenham, Ali Orr, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Harrison Ward, David Wiese (overseas, South Africa).