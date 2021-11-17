Sussex Cricket Foundation welcomed a record number of guests to its gala fundraising lunch, ‘Where Cricket Meets... Glenn Hoddle’ at the Hilton Metropole, Brighton on Friday. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Cricket

After a year off in 2020, 400 guests were in attendance for the annual event, beating the 300 that attended ‘Where Cricket Meets… Kevin Keegan’ in November 2019.

‘Where Cricket Meets… Glenn Hoddle’ raised over £40,000 for Sussex Cricket’s charitable arm through ticket sales, on-the-day donations and proceeds from both live and silent auctions.

Highest bidders in the auctions went away with items such as a box at Lord’s for next summer’s Test match against South Africa, a painting of Ollie Robinson taking his first Test wicket for England painted live at the event by artist Bryn Sutcliffe, hospitality packages at Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United and tickets to the Goodwood Qatar Festival.

The money raised will go towards supporting Sussex Cricket Foundation initiatives and programmes, including its disability cricket programme, women’s and girls’ programmes, its Champions Fund and its Urban Cricket Plans.

As well as a sumptuous lunch, guests enjoyed stories from footballing legend Glenn Hoddle who was interviewed by former Crystal Palace manager, Alan Smith. Other speakers provided insight into the work of the Sussex Cricket Foundation and the difference it makes to people across the county.

There was also a presentation of the Sussex Cricket Mental Health & Wellbeing Hub by event sponsors and the Hub’s developers, Frog Systems.

Speaking directly after his appearance on Friday, former England midfielder and manager Hoddle said: “It was an honour to support the Sussex Cricket Foundation and learn about their many initiatives that they run across Sussex that actively change lives. The stories heard during the day were heart-warming and inspiring.

Highest bidders in the auctions went away with items such as a painting of Ollie Robinson taking his first Test wicket for England painted live at the event by artist Bryn Sutcliffe (pictured), hospitality packages at Manchester United and tickets to the Goodwood Qatar Festival

“To raise in excess of £40,000 is a fantastic achievement and will make a big difference in supporting the Foundation’s work in the future. I wish the Foundation all the very best and hope they continue their fantastic work.”

Reflecting on ‘Where Cricket Meets… Glenn Hoddle’, Sussex Cricket’s Community Director, Gary Wallis-Tayler said: “The event was hugely successful and exceeded all our expectations. The money raised will go a long way to supporting the Foundation’s aim of actively changing lives through cricket.