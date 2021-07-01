Bognor unlucky to lose to Mayfield ... Aldwick are on the up

Nic Nolan strikes out for Selsey against RAM / Picture: Chris Hatton

Bognor v Mayfield

Sussex League division two

Bognor can consider themselves a touch unfortunate in losing by 58 runs against a strong Mayfield side.

A wicket is celebrated in the Selsey-Ram match / Picture: Chris Hatton

Having elected to bowl, Bognor made early inroads, but Rob Sharma anchored the innings with 69.

Wickets were shared by the Bognor bowlers, Nick Ballamy’s 2-15 the pick.

After losing captain Ryan Maskell to the second ball of the reply, Ballamy tore apart the Mayfield attack, before being unfortunate to be adjudged lbw for 30 off only 11 balls.

Joe Ashmore suffered a similarly unlucky dismissal for a well-made 34, and despite Bognor being up with the rate for the entire innings, the tail fell away to James Hockley (5-9).

Bognor remain locked at the top with Horsham and look to bounce back this week against St James.

Bognor 2nd v Himani

Scott Bingham and Jamie Woolnough took three wickets apiece as Himani were restricted to 148 all out.

Bognor knocked the runs off for the loss of one wicket as 50* from Josh Broad and 60* for Gary Maskell saw the side home.

Bognor 3rd v Middleton 3rd

Middleton made 223-4 before bowling Bognor out for 81 to win by 142 runs.

League round-up

Middleton were beaten by 46 runs at Sea Lane by Eastbourne.

Mahesh Rawat took 5-46 as Eastbourne made 215 but despite a good start from openers Sean Heather (39) and George Briance (41) the reply fell away and Middleton were all out for 169.

In division two, Chichester lost by three wickets at home to Billingshurst.

Priory Park were shot out for 141 - Simon Hasted’s 32 the high point - and the visitors got home despite 5-47 by Ajit Sambhi.

In division seven west, Selsey beat Ram twos by 57 runs.

Nick Horner scored 79 not out and Brad Rose 66 in the hosts’ 226-4, and Ram were dismissed for 169 with Tom Cripps and Will Smith taking three wickets apiece.

Crawley 2nd v Aldwick

Sussex Div 6 West

Another win for Aldwick took them out of the bottom two.

And another high scoring opening partnership from skipper Alex Cooper (53*) and keeper Andy Smith (27) shows Aldwick are now in a better shape to face the second half of the season.

The openers put on 91 chasing 137 and the game was wrapped up with a quick 21 not out from league debutant Josh Mann in the 19th over.

Earlier, on a challenging wicket, Aldwick asked Crawley to bat. Openers Khurram Jalil (27) and Manan Vaidya (16) put on 24 for the first wicket and Khurram went on to put on 49 for the second with Ibrahim Malik (15).

However, Aldwick bowlers were in good form as Josh Kemp (1-14 ) and Ollie Smith (1-29 ) removed openers and then Liam Hick (4-28) proceeded to rip through the middle order with ease.

After their steady start, only Faisal Rehman (19 ) and Sherzad Gul (16 ) made double figures. Josh Mann’s 2-17 cleared up the tail along with two run outs as Crawley were all out for 136 in the 38th over.

Ashling v Lavant

Agreeing a shortened game of 26 overs a side in the inclement weather, Ashling batted first and totalled 167-8, Vaz Kumbhar (43no), Jamie Gray (30 no) the top scorers and David Burford taking 3-3.

With Lavant CC on 129-7 in reply, Harry Howe (34no), the game was abandoned when Ashling CC captain Vin Kumbhar collided with a colleague when going for a catch resulting in an ambulance being called and thim being aken to hospital.

The club’s sincere thanks go to the doctor who was watching the game for her help before the ambulance arrived.

Aldwick 2nd v Pagham 3rd

Div 11 West South

Aldwick twos are not winning many matches but are a very young team learning along the way and building in confidence.

But they must have felt optimistic about a victory after bowling out Pagham for just 88.

Only Paul Galea (33*) and Jai Patel (16) managed double figures as Frankie Bigwood (1-13), Alex Ryder (1-22) and Dion Sampson (1-22) all took cheap wickets. But the best was yet to come as Matt Tozer (5-14) and Andrew Massey (2-8) decimated the remaining batting with extraordinary spells backed up with enthusiastic fielding and a neat performance from keeper Finley Sampson.

Pagham’s Louis Wladon had other ideas about an Aldwick victory as he took 6-16 in a match-winning spell. He was aided by Max Wladon, Harry Norrell, Tam Tran and Lewis Walker, who took a wicket apiece which contributed to Aldwick falling 14 runs short.

Only Sampson (14), Jake Merrett (12), Arthur Bradbury (10) and Frankie Bigwood (13) made double figures in the total of 75.

Midhurst 2nd v Liphook and Ripsley 3rd

Liphook skipper Al Lewis won the toss and asked Midhurst to bat first.

Charlie Cuervo Moraga removed Steven Warr (0), Chris Franklin (6) and Isaac Oates (0) in an explosive opening spell that saw him take 3-14.

The I’Anson leading wicket taker so far this year, Richard Grimes, removed Edward Tupper (0) and William Atkinson (10) and Midhurst were 19-6.

Jordan Warren (34) and Kieran Edwards (19) started to rebuild with some aggressive batting that saw them put on 53 before both were removed by the bamboozling spin of veteran John Strong.

Barnaby Curwood became Strong’s third victim as he took 3-8 and Ben Oakes hit a lively 11 before becoming Moraga’s fourth victim.

Moraga bowled Rob Brazier for a duck in the same over to record his first five wicket (5-19) haul in adult cricket.

Liphook won by seven wickets, but by no means had everything their own way as they chased the target of 87.