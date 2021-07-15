Bognor have thinking to do ahead of Horsham test
Bognor lost again - not the best preparation for their top of the table clash with Horsham in division two of the Sussex Cricket League. Read their latest report plus news from Aldwick CC, Ashling CC, Bosham CC and others in our cricket round-up.
Bognor v Burgess Hill
Sussex League division two
Bognor’s batting capitulated in worryingly familiar style as they fell to a 24-run defeat.
After a delayed start, wickets from Sam Adams (4-28) and Josh Sargeant (3-31) reduced Burgess Hill to 30-5, then 66-6, but a gritty 51 from Kirk Proto and an enterprising 28 from Jas Bassan dragged them to a competitive, if below-par, 139 all out.
Bognor’s openers raced to 51-0 despite some superb bowling from Dan Strange (3-49) with the new ball. However, once the dangerous Nick Ballamy (33) was dismissed, a cluster of wickets followed.
Mike Harris (48) held the chase together, but when he found a fielder off Bassan (6-19), Bognor crumbled. In all, a collapse of 8-45 left Bognor with some thinking to do before taking on leaders Horsham on Saturday.
Bognor 2nd v Slinfold 2nd
A sensational run chase from Bognor, in a game reduced to 28 overs a side, saw them strengthen their grip on top spot.
Bowling first, Bognor were a touch erratic, with Gamage (70) and Goacher (40) taking full advantage, the home side racking up 184-5. However, a sensational 97 from the impressive Gary Maskell, including two monster sixes, brought Bognor within touching distance, before Scott Bingham and Ben Woolnough applied the finishing touches.
Steyning 2nd v Aldwick
Division 6 West
The inclement weather meant a game restricted to 20 overs per side.
Aldwick made 115-6 with skipper Alex Cooper (31) holding the innings together and a quick 21 from Josh Mann and an unbroken 26-run seventh-wicket partnership from Tom Hoare (23*) and Liam Hicks (12*) helped them along.
Wickets were shared among Chris Etherington (2-27), Nathan Tyler (1-14), Andrew Dodd (1-18) and Mark Harrison (1-15).
Despite good bowling spells from Liam Hicks (3-34) and Josh Mann, an opening partnership of 68 from Thomas Chalmers (46*) and Ryan Mathews (36) established the platform for the home’s sides victory in the 18th over by seven wickets.
Bognor 3rd v Aldwick 2nd
John Hooker’s 4-16 reduced Aldwick to 115 all out after Dion Sampson (32*) and Liam Tinson (16) had given them a good start.
Babs Ahmed’s destructive 80 not out dominated the chase, Bognor winning by ten wickets after just 13 overs.
Singleton v Aldwick
Aldwick travelled to Singleton for the first time in at least 30 years and the home side’s batsmen made 242-7.
L Dawtry (69), James Turner (72) and Roger Dawtry (52) all contributed and there were two wickets apiece for Alex Cooper (2-44) and Josh Mann (2-7) among the nine Aldwick bowlers.
Aldwick fell 110 runs short but not before Ed White (24) was out on a Sunday for the first time giving him an average of 374.
Alex Cooper made 62 which takes his total this season to 668. However, wickets fell to Fred Ward (3-12) and Ninian Williams (2-12) and Aldwick were all out in the 33rd over.
Bosham v Ashling
Ashling’s long winless streak stretching back to August 2019, 702 calendar days, finally ended with a T20 victory at Bosham CC.
Batting first Ashling totalled 162-5, Ben Harrild (25) Adam Thomas (23). In reply Bosham fell 36 short with debutant Lewis Clark 2-22 and Adam Shaul 1-14 starring with the ball.
Ashling v Knowle Village
In a game reduced to 30 overs a side, Knowle CC elected to bat and with an unbeaten 107 by Peter Gwynn got to 169-6.
Charlie Colley took 2-29 in his first match of the season.
After a slow start Ashling CC began to pick up the run rate at the halfway stage thanks to Charlie Colley (51) but they ended on 130-8.