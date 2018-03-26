Cricket: Goodwood and Lavant gear up for busy season

Goodwood Cricket Club’s annual meeting opened with a vote of thanks to His Grace The Duke of Richmond for allowing the club to play in the magnificent surroundings of Goodwood Park.

Club chairman Richard Geffen reviewed the year and thanked members for their work, particularly Tony Gammon, retiring as secretary after 12 years and Steve Dudman retiring as treasurer; while club captain James Mayne reported on the cricket.

The club have a very strong Sunday fixture list with matches against many wandering sides such as the Sussex Martlets, the Butterflies, WPP, the Royal Household, London New Zealand, the Cricketers Club of London and the Grannies, in addition to playing local club sides.

Goodwood would be delighted to welcome any new members who wish to play regularly, and anyone interested should contact club captain (james@marchwoodifa.co.uk).

Further information is available at goodwood.play-cricket.com

The 2017 awards were as follows: Jack Miles Award for batting – Mike Smith; Arthur Miles Award for bowling – Matt Geffen; Steve Miles Club Shield – James Mayne; John Heyworth Comedy moment Tim Pitman.

Goodwood have net sessions at Westbourne House School, Chichester, on Tuesday, March 27 and Tuesday, April 3, from 6pm to 7:45pm.

The club elected new members to the committee: Henry Whitby as secretary and John Heyworth as vice-captain – while John Clifton returns as treasurer.

The full list of officials elected is: Richard Geffen (chair), Tim Odell (vice-chair), Henry Whitby (secretary), Steve Miles (fixture secretary), John Clifton (treasurer), James Mayne (captain), John Heyworth (vice-captain). Tim Pitman continues as welfare officer.

LAVANT

With the summer around the corner, Lavant Cricket Club are on the lookout for new players.

The club play one afternoon match each weekend from mid-April through to late September, as well as a smattering of midweek fixtures. It is friendly cricket – played to win, but with the emphasis on doing so in an easy-going manner.

Lavant village green is a quintessentially English location to play this wonderful sport, while many of the other grounds the club visit are equally idyllic.

The team are a relaxed outfit comprising a pleasing variety of ages, personalities and ability – camaraderie and good humour bind the unit together.

Informal indoor practice sessions are organised for Friday evenings at Chichester College, starting on Friday, March 23 at 8pm.

Anyone interested in joining the club or obtaining further information should contact Ian Rawnsley on 07443 473981 or rawns42@hotmail.com