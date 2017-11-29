Cricket fixtures: Sussex start County Championship with a trip to Edgbaston

Sussex will start the 2018 Specsavers County Championship Division Two season on Friday April 13 with a trip to Edgbaston to take on relegated Warwickshire.

Following a visit to Leicestershire the week after, Sussex’s first home match of the competition is against Gloucestershire at The 1st Central County Ground between Friday 27 and Monday April 30.

Division Two is made up of ten sides playing 14 matches each, meaning that Sussex will meet Kent (Canterbury), Glamorgan (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove), Derbyshire (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove) and Northamptonshire (Northampton) only once.

That visit to Northampton starts on Monday 24th September and will be Sussex’s final game of the season. The Glamorgan match at Hove in July punctuates next year’s T20 Blast and will take place under floodlights as pink balls make an appearance in the competition for the second year in a row.

Durham will be the visitors to Arundel Castle for the second time in four seasons for a fixture that takes in the longest day of the year.

Other highlights include home and away encounters with 2015 County Champions Middlesex in May and August, a trip to Cheltenham College to meet Gloucestershire in July, the clash of the Division’s new Head Coaches when Jason Gillespie’s men take on Paul Nixon’s Leicestershire in April and September and Warwickshire’s visit to Hove in September.

Sussex Sharks’ Royal London One-Day Cup campaign begins with a home fixture against local rivals Kent at The 1st Central County Ground on Thursday 17th May.

The neighbourly theme continues two days later when Hampshire head to Hove. Sussex will also host Middlesex and Essex, with the latter providing the opposition for the Sharks’ final group game on Sunday 3rd June.

That match will be held at Eastbourne following Sussex’s long-awaited return to The Saffrons last season.

Sussex’s away trips in the competition will see the side head west for matches against Somerset, Gloucestershire and Glamorgan and north of the county border for a skirmish with rivals Surrey.

Sussex will also enjoy an extra fifty-over match next season, with the touring Australians paying a visit to Hove on Thursday 7th June.

Royal London One-Day Cup quarter-finals follow on Thursday 14th June. Semi-finals take place on Sunday 17th and Monday 18th June before a showpiece final at Lord’s on Saturday 30th June.

Sussex CCC 2018 pre-season friendlies

Mon 26th - Tue 27th Mar: Hampshire vs. Sussex, Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Thu 29th - Fri 30th Mar: Sussex vs. Hampshire, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

Sussex CCC 2018 MCCU fixtures

Sun 1st - Tue 3rd Apr: Sussex vs. Loughborough MCCU, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

Sussex CCC 2018 Specsavers County Championship fixtures

Fri 13th – Mon 16th Apr: Warwickshire vs. Sussex, Edgbaston, Birmingham

Fri 20th – Mon 23rd Apr: Leicestershire vs. Sussex, Grace Road, Leicester

Fri 27th – Mon 30th Apr: Sussex vs. Gloucestershire, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

Fri 4th – Mon 7th May: Sussex vs. Middlesex, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

Fri 11th – Mon 14th May: Kent vs. Sussex, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury

Wed 20th – Sat 23rd Jun: Sussex vs. Durham, Arundel Castle, Arundel

Mon 16th – Thu 19th Jul: Gloucestershire vs. Sussex, Cheltenham College, Cheltenham

Sun 22nd – Wed 25th Jul: Sussex vs. Glamorgan, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

Sun 19th – Wed 22nd Aug: Sussex vs. Derbyshire, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

Wed 29th – Sat 1st Sep: Middlesex vs. Sussex, Lord’s, London

Tue 4th – Fri 7th Sep: Sussex vs. Leicestershire, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

Mon 10th – Thu 13th Sep: Durham vs. Sussex, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street

Tue 18th – Fri 21st Sep: Warwickshire vs. Sussex, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

Mon 24th – Thu 27th Sep: Northamptonshire vs. Sussex, The County Ground, Northampton

Sussex Sharks 2018 Royal London One-Day Cup Fixtures

Thu 17th May: Sussex Sharks vs. Kent Spitfires, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

Sat 19th May: Sussex Sharks vs. Hampshire, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

Tue 22nd May: Somerset vs. Sussex Sharks, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Fri 25th May: Sussex Sharks vs. Middlesex, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

Sun 27th May: Gloucestershire vs. Sussex Sharks, The Brightside Ground, Bristol

Tue 29th May: Surrey vs. Sussex Sharks, Kia Oval, London

Fri 1st Jun: Glamorgan vs. Sussex Sharks, SSE SWALEC, Cardiff

Sun 3rd Jun: Sussex Sharks vs. Essex Eagles, The Saffrons, Eastbourne

Thu 14th Jun: Quarter-Finals, TBC

Sun 17th – Mon 18th Jun: Semi-Finals, TBC

Sat 30th Jun: Final, Lord’s, London

Sussex Sharks 2018 tourist match

Thu 7th Jun: Sussex vs. Australia, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove