Could past winners go head to head in Fontwell's National Spirit Hurdle?

Lil Rockerfeller and Old Guard are each bidding to add a second National Spirit Hurdle success to their CVs on Sunday.

The Neil King-trained Lil Rockerfeller and Paul Nicholls’ Old Guard are among 14 in the frame for the £80,000 Netbet Casino-sponsored race, which is off at 3.25pm.

Lil Rockerfeller - 2016 winner of the National Spirit Hurdle / Picture by Clive Bennett

Rockerfeller won it in 2016 and Old Guard last year, with the latter beating the former 12 months ago.

The contest has been run at Fontwell for more than 50 years and always draws a strong field.

Other eye-catching entries ahead of final declarations include Gary Moore’s Sussex Ranger, Harry Fry’s If The Cap Fits and the Colin Tizzard-trained Vision Des Flos.

Fontwell clerk of the course Philip Hide said: “I think it’s a good-quality set of entries for a race which is always competitive.

“It looks an appealing race for trainers – quite open, I would say. We’ve had 155 entries across the seven races on Sunday and the weather forecast is good.”

Here's the full National Spirit Hurdle list of entries

