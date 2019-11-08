Confirmed: Chichester will go live to the nation for the FA Cup draw
It's the news everyone at Chichester City has been waiting for the FA to confirm - the draw for the second round of the FA Cup, live on BBC2, WILL be staged at their Oaklands Park base.
It will take place from 7pm on Monday and be broadcast live on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer, hosted by Mark Chapman.
The draw will be conducted at Oaklands Park, the home ground of Chichester City, the lowest-ranked club left in the competition.
City are already through to round two after getting a bye in round one when their ball - No71 - was left in the machine after 39 ties were drawn out. They immediately pledged a donation to Bury FC, whose plight and absence from the draw led to the bye.
The second round is scheduled for the weekend of Saturday, November 30 with winning clubs receiving £54,000 from the FA prize fund.
City have already bagged £82,000 from getting through seven rounds of the cup.
Chi City coach Danny Potter said: "It's brilliant news they're coming to Chichester for the draw. It's great exposure for the club and the city not just regionally now but nationally, and we feel it's great for non-league football too.
"We've come from step five last year and through seven rounds, from the very first one back in August, to get here and it must inspire other clubs of our sort of stature.
"Our ball number 40 will probably be the one a lot of the other clubs will want to draw, but for us No4 (Portsmouth if they beat Harrogate) or No6 (Sunderland if they beat Gillingham) would be the big two it would be lovely to come out with."
Ball numbers:
1 IPSWICH TOWN OR LINCOLN CITY2 OXFORD CITY OR SOLIHULL MOORS3 CRAWLEY TOWN OR SCUNTHORPE UNITED4 HARROGATE TOWN OR PORTSMOUTH5 COLCHESTER UNITED OR COVENTRY CITY6 SUNDERLAND OR GILLINGHAM7 DULWICH HAMLET OR CARLISLE UNITED8 BOLTON WANDERERS OR PLYMOUTH ARGYLE9 YORK CITY OR ALTRINCHAM10 WREXHAM OR ROCHDALE11 MAIDSTONE UNITED ORTORQUAY UNITED12 LEYTON ORIENT OR MALDON & TIPTREE13 CHIPPENHAM TOWN OR NORTHAMPTON TOWN14 YEOVIL TOWN OR HARTLEPOOL UNITED15 CAMBRIDGE UNITED OR EXETER CITY16 STOURBRIDGE OR EASTLEIGH17 SALFORD CITY OR BURTON ALBION18 FOREST GREEN ROVERS OR BILLERICAY TOWN19 BRISTOL ROVERS OR BROMLEY20 EBBSFLEET UNITED OR NOTTS COUNTY21 WALSALL OR DARLINGTON22 NANTWICH TOWN OR AFC FYLDE23 AFC WIMBLEDON OR DONCASTER ROVERS24 HAYES & YEADING UNITED OR OXFORD UNITED25 SHREWSBURY TOWN OR BRADFORD CITY26 GRIMSBY TOWN OR NEWPORT COUNTY27 GATESHEAD OR OLDHAM ATHLETIC28 MANSFIELD TOWN OR CHORLEY29 DOVER ATHLETIC OR SOUTHEND UNITED30 TRANMERE ROVERS OR WYCOMBE WANDERERS31 CARSHALTON ATHLETIC OR BOSTON UNITED32 CHELTENHAM TOWN OR SWINDON TOWN33 ACCRINGTON STANLEY OR CREWE ALEXANDRA34 BARNET OR FLEETWOOD TOWN35 MACCLESFIELD TOWN OR KINGSTONIAN36 MAIDENHEAD UNITED OR ROTHERHAM UNITED37 BLACKPOOL OR MORECAMBE38 MILTON KEYNES DONS OR PORT VALE39 STEVENAGE OR PETERBOROUGH UNITED40 CHICHESTER CITY