Confirmed: Chichester will go live to the nation for the FA Cup draw

City's players watch the first round draw on TV - they'll be watching it 'in the flesh' this time! Picture: Daniel Harker

It will take place from 7pm on Monday and be broadcast live on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer, hosted by Mark Chapman.

The draw will be conducted at Oaklands Park, the home ground of Chichester City, the lowest-ranked club left in the competition.

City are already through to round two after getting a bye in round one when their ball - No71 - was left in the machine after 39 ties were drawn out. They immediately pledged a donation to Bury FC, whose plight and absence from the draw led to the bye.

The second round is scheduled for the weekend of Saturday, November 30 with winning clubs receiving £54,000 from the FA prize fund.

City have already bagged £82,000 from getting through seven rounds of the cup.

Chi City coach Danny Potter said: "It's brilliant news they're coming to Chichester for the draw. It's great exposure for the club and the city not just regionally now but nationally, and we feel it's great for non-league football too.

"We've come from step five last year and through seven rounds, from the very first one back in August, to get here and it must inspire other clubs of our sort of stature.

"Our ball number 40 will probably be the one a lot of the other clubs will want to draw, but for us No4 (Portsmouth if they beat Harrogate) or No6 (Sunderland if they beat Gillingham) would be the big two it would be lovely to come out with."

Ball numbers: