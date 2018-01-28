COLUMN: Set your golfing goals for 2018 - and stick to them

In his first monthly column of 2018, our columnist Chris McDonnell, head of the academy ot Golf At Goodwood, talks about how you can make serious moves to improve your game in the year ahead...

One thing I like to do at this time of year is set myself small goals for the coming season and plan how I will go about achieving them.

These goals don’t have to be too complicated or difficult to achieve, just things like lowering your handicap, getting more flexible for swinging the club, or even planning to play more regularly than you did last year.

Whatever these goals are, the main thing to remember is that you have to do things differently to previous years. Your golfing handicap is not going to improve by doing the same amount of practice or having no lessons.

As the saying goes “Continue to do the same things, expect the same results”.

On a personal note, I still plan to play PGA tournaments across the UK and have some aspirations for what I’d like to achieve in 2018.

However, with my practice and playing time being restricted through teaching and responsibilities here at the Golf At Goodwood Academy, I have to plan training effectively.

This may only be 30 minutes each day, but I make sure I plan ahead so I’m ready to make the most of each session, tailoring them so I’m set to compete when it comes to tournaments.

Leading a busy life can feel like a barrier to playing, but make sure you plot your practice sessions into your diary rather than just practising when you feel like it or when the weather is good – having it written into your schedule really does encourage you to keep at it.

If you haven’t played before and are looking to get active for 2018, golf is certainly a sport that can offer a new challenge and is more physical than most people perceive.

We pride ourselves at the Golf At Goodwood Academy in creating a welcoming environment for families and beginners to start the game, with fantastic junior programmes along with relaxed women’s Get Into Golf lessons.

You don’t have to be a member to come to the Academy and we have all the equipment for you to get started. Get in touch if you would like to learn more about what we offer, whether you are a complete beginner or competitive player.

