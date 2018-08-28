Chichester's young cricketers enjoying festival fun

Chichester Priory Park’s colts cricketers have had a good season to date, and cricket festival weeks are providing great opportunities for youngsters to play the longer form of the game.

In the league season, the CPP under-tens and under-12s completed their league campaigns topping their sections. The under-tens won nine out of their ten league games, with the under-12 Spitfires winning five from six league games.

The under-tens are looking forward to playing at County Ground in Hove at the county finals in September, following success in an area tournament at Arundel. Pagham are also through.

Chi’s under-11s, 13s and 14s showed the strength in the CPPCC youth set-up by performing well in their respective leagues – no team finishing lower than third.

The Sussex junior cricket festival has been in full swing with the under-11s, 12s, 13s,14s and 16s all in action.

