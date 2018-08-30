Chichester Priory Park guarantee safety despite loss in penultimate game

Two games of the season remained with Chichester Priory Park almost assured of safety despite defeat the previous week.

Their final away trip of the year to Billingshurst needed to yield eight points to confirm second Division cricket for 2019.

After winning the toss the hosts set about amassing a significant total to put Chichester under pressure. Half centuries from Tom Haynes (71) and Paul Osborne (54) helped set up a formidable looking total of 255 for 9 in their 45 overs. Three wickets for Dan Joseph (3 for 42) helped Chichester amass the eight points their needed in their quest for survival.

With their main goal for the day achieved and an almost impossible target to chase, it was perhaps inevitable that Chichester would struggle in reply. After slipping to 78 for 6, only a 78 run partnership between Peter Lamb (52) and Magnus Kristensen (23) stopped the game from becoming a total rout. After the dismissal of the pair, the last two wickets also quick fell as Chichester were bowled out for 169.

Chichester remain in sixth and are mathematically guaranteed a place in Division two next year which turns their final game of the year in to a dead rubber.

This game will be a Goodwood against St James’s Montefiore.