Chichester Ladies give Watford a scare, but visitors win to go top

Chi City Ladies on the attack against Watford at Oaklands Park / Picture by Sheena Booker

Watford took the lead through Katie O’Leary in the first three minutes on the counter attack but City came straight back with the perfect response – a 25-yard screamer from skipper Megan Fox.

City were on top for 25 minutes following Fox’s goal, applying an abundance of pressure. This led to goal number two as Gemma Simmonds took on two players in the box and chipped the keeper to make it 2-1.

Nicky Lake made two incredible blocks within seconds to keep the hosts on top as they tried to get to half-time on top.

Chi City Ladies celebrate a goal against Watford at Oaklands Park / Picture by Sheena Booker

A misplaced pass back to the keeper put Watford through on goal with Helen Ward’ slotting home to bring it back to 2-2 moments before half-time.

Watford came out fighting in the second half with numerous chances on goal but a stand-out performance from Issy Foster denied them in chance after chance. It was clear Chi were not going to make it easy for Watford to take three points.

The pressure was building from Watford’s attacks, leading to their third goal in the 71st minute as O’Leary hit the top corner with pinpoint accuracy.

Chichester continued to fight until the final whistle with an excellent team performance but were unable to pull it back to claim a draw.

The team’s passion, determination and fight has grown significantly throughout the season. It won’t be long until City will be taking points off the best in the FAWNL with similar performances to Sunday’s game.

Chi City Ladies: Foster, Lake, Phelps, Burke, Capel-Watson, Bloomfield, Simmonds, White, Wild, Fox, Cook.