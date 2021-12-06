Bognor site manager Joe is a knockout in charity boxing match

Joe Nicklin, from Summer Fields, in Pagham emerged victorious in a charity boxing match at the Mountbatten Centre in Portsmouth on Saturday (December 4).

Mr Nicklin, who works as an assistant site manager for home builder Drew Smith, scored a technical knockout at the end of the second in front of the 800 strong audience.

"I wanted to do something for Cancer Research after my grandad passed away," he said. "I believe that the work they do is truly amazing.

Joe Nicklin

"I love a challenge and I've done a lot of boxing training to stay fit, I thought that it would be an amazing way to raise funds as well as giving the opportunity to get involved in my first boxing bout. "

Mr Nicklin trained for the bout at Fareham Boxing Club and participated through Ultra White Collar Boxing, which gives people with no background in boxing a chance to participate in a special event and raise money for charity.