Bognor site manager Joe is a knockout in charity boxing match
An assistant site manager from Bognor Regis punched his way to victory in a charity boxing match last weekend.
Joe Nicklin, from Summer Fields, in Pagham emerged victorious in a charity boxing match at the Mountbatten Centre in Portsmouth on Saturday (December 4).
Mr Nicklin, who works as an assistant site manager for home builder Drew Smith, scored a technical knockout at the end of the second in front of the 800 strong audience.
"I wanted to do something for Cancer Research after my grandad passed away," he said. "I believe that the work they do is truly amazing.
"I love a challenge and I've done a lot of boxing training to stay fit, I thought that it would be an amazing way to raise funds as well as giving the opportunity to get involved in my first boxing bout. "
Mr Nicklin trained for the bout at Fareham Boxing Club and participated through Ultra White Collar Boxing, which gives people with no background in boxing a chance to participate in a special event and raise money for charity.
So far, the Rocky Balboa of Bognor has raised nearly £900 for the cancer charity, but he's looking to raise more. To donate and show your support, click here.