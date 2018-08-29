Bognor looks a little like Hawaii

Bognor Golf Club held Rob Holland’s club captain’s day in a 12-hour window free from rain and wind - and it was a good job the weather behaved given that the theme for the day was Hawaii.

All outfits were resplendent. Players and friends were treated to food and drink at the seventh tee. There were 170 golfers playing, as well as 30 more who just couldn’t get a start time.

Golf was of a great standard – there were a number of five pointers scored, but equally plenty of zeros.

The ladies’ competition saw Jacqui Humphreys (41pts) being just pipped by Nicola Wood (44) with the last card of the day. These were two excellent scores.

The seniors’ prize saw some fine competition. Club president Ian Pettie, with a great 39 points, was edged out by past club captain Ron Stevens with 41.

The men’s captains prize was tremendously tight. The winner, Andy Wallhead, won on countback from Simon Watts, Mark Watson and Tom Ide, all with 40 points.

It was back to the club for a 7pm prizegiving, followed by a feast and then music from Groove Station. Rob’s wife and children were in attendance, adding to a lovely family feel to the evening.

Rob thanked everyone for making it such a proud day to captain and gave special thanks to his wife Kate, his mum and dad and everyone else who had played their part.

A magnificent 104 Bognor seniors played in Mike Oates’ seniors’ captain’s prize day. It was an excellent turnout, and virtually all senior competitions are becoming sell-outs.

The players were treated to breakfast, a port top up and a barbecue lunch after the competition.

Mike presented the numerous prizes for closest to pins, divisional winners and overall winners. There was only three points separating the winners and runners-up.

Results - Nearest the pins: Alan O’Brien, Gez White, Simon Bennett, John Garnett, Don McLeod; Longest Drive: Malcolm Dodds; Div 3 Winner: Oscar Wilde 39pts, 2nd Paul Smith 36; Div 2 Winner: Andy Bence 39, 2nd Brian Wolstencroft 39; Div 1 winner: Cliff Willis 38, 2nd Andy Isitt 38.

Overall winner: Norman Lee 42pts, 2nd Simon Bennett 41 and 3 Michael Turner 40.

Trophies for earlier senior competitions were also presented. The Tommy Thompson Trophy was won by Cliff Willis, the Jack Lemmer was won by Stuart English and the Holland Shield was won by Richard Kaemena and Richard Beresford and presented by sponsor Kevin Hollands.

CHICHESTER

The Hill Barn Goblet was contested by 30 ladies on a sunny day in Worthing and was won by Sang Porter with 40 points.

The runner-up was Kathy Donohoe with 38.

Cake was provided after the game to celebrate Jeannie Blackman’s 80th birthday.

In the Annodata competition, Chichester played Meon Valley in the fourth round of this national competition. The result was a 4-1 win for the Chichester team of Kathy Donohoe, Sang Porter, Caroline Hawkes, KimWells and Rachel Greenland-Ayres.

Chi’s division-one team played their quarter-final match against Rye at Mannings Heath and won 4-3. The team was Sang Porter, Kathy Donohoe, Caroline Hawkes, Lisa Mitchelmore, Rachel Greenland, Jennifer Sherwood and Helen Ball. They will play Worthing in the semi-final at Haywards Heath.

In the annual Courtesy Cup the ladies were beaten 4-2 by the men.

Other results - Qualifying Stableford: 1 Treyn Haynes 41, 2 Christine Wheeler 38, 3 Barbara Hastewell 37. Four Seasons Summer - 1 Viv May-Hearn 42, 2 Maria Conner 37, 3 Hannah Stephens 36. Qualifying Stableford Tower - 1 Yvonne Leaver 47, 2 Christine Wheeler 47, 3 Ros May-Hearn 45. Qualifying Stableford - 1 Viv May-Hearn 40, 2 Nicky Eastland 32, 3 Vena Lee 32. Qualifying Stableford - 1 Kathy Donohoe 32, 2 Fiona Wash 29, 3 Caroline Hawkes 28.