Bognor golf invitation is taken up by more than 80

More than 80 players took part in Bognor’s seniors’ invitation, fast becoming an unmissable event.

Bill Chick and Ron Allcott have run this competition for many years but Ron passed away earlier this year so this was a poignant event.

The weather was superb, as was the course and dinner.

The Allcott & Chick Trophy was won by Ron Stevens and his colleague John Blackman from Worthing Golf Club with 48 points, closely followed by Simon Watts and Mick Izzard from Lee-on-the-Solent with 46 and Robin Walker and Richard Goodman from Slinfold with 44.

As usual there was an abundance of prizes presented by Bill Chick and his co-organisers.

A total of 90 men turned out for the Rubens medal competition. Conditions were perfect and the scoring reflected them, with a magnificent score of gross 78, nett 64 earning victory for newly-returned member Jim Urquart.

Second on countback with gross 71, nett 65 was Nathan Parkes. Third was Peter Stoneham also with gross 71, nett 65.

* Bognor seniors held the ever-popular Jack Lemmer Trophy, part of the yearly Fletcher Trophy. There was a great turnout of 80 players, and just pipping everyone else was seniors’ treasurer Barry Ingate with 44 points.

Second was Mike Oliver andthird was new member Michael Lanham, both on countback. Excellent scoring by all three gave them 44 points.

Divisional prizes went to Steve King, John Chapman and Ray Leggett.

Bognor seniors hosted neighbours and friendly rivals Chichester Golf Club. Bognor started brightly and went into a 2½-½ lead after three pairs, then Chichester finished strongly by winning all remaining five pairs to win convincingly 5½-2½.

All matches were reasonably close affairs and both teams look forward to the imminent return at Chichester.

Results: Chris Hckling halved with Mike Skinner, Barry Ingate & Alan Rutter beat Chris Penny & Peter Green, Trevor Till & Alan Fitzgerald beat Martin Powell Jones & Campbell Goldsmith, Roger Selway & David Turner lost to Jim Robertson & John Paul, Clive Millett & Mick Matthews lost to Nigel Wood & Bill Dunstone, Ken Catt & Hugh Diaper lost to Norman Moore & Peter Collyer, Peter Bell & Bill Prior lost to Mike Hunter & Wyndham Haswell, John King & Dave Standing lost to David Guest & Lawrie Pirie.

CHICHESTER

In a hotly-contested round of golf for the Chichester vets’ Captain’s Cup, Mike Snuggs came out the winner with 39 points. The next five places were all decided on countback as all came in with 38points.

Second was Roy Chandler, third Brian Burn, fourth John Paul, fifth Nigel Wood and sixth Bruce Santer.

There was a good turn out of 53 vets and winner Snuggs received the cup from Mike Skinner, the vets’ captain, as players enjoyed a well-earned drink.

COWDRAY PARK

Lady golfers from Ham Manor teamed up with guests to take part in the annual invitation event - and there was a third-place finish for a team featuring a visitor from Cowdray Park.

Players representing 16 clubs across southern England played in the fourball event, with 24 Ham Manor lady members involved.

The winners with a score of 90 Stableford points were Hanne McDonald-Bennett and Joy Faithful from Bramley GC with Ham Manor members Sarah Metcalf and Therea Law.

Isabel Wood (Littlehampton) and Nicky Everet (West Sussex, with Ham Manor duo Angie Tellyn and Marie Trigg were second. Third were Sonia Bowden (Cowdray Park) and Isable Kent (Cams Hall Estate) teaming up with Ham Manor’s Jill Howell and Anita Davies.

GOODWOOD

Goodwood’s ladies’ division-two team are through to their semi-finals after a 4-3 victory against 2017 champions Royal Ashdown Forest.

The team – Helen Todd (captain), Barbara Parker, Jo Dyson, Kim Yates, Henny Brown, Liz Luffingham and Alison Moss – travelled to Mid Sussex Golf Club and had a tough afternoon.

There were good performances all round, especially from Todd who came from four down to win 2&1. The match went to the last game and it was down to Luffingham to bring it home, and she did just that securing an all-important place in the next round.

Todd said: “The whole division-two squad contributed to us getting this far. We have also drawn in players from division three to help us win matches.

“As a ladies’ section we have great energy and enthusiasm that adds to our team spirit. Thank you to the club for their support, with organisation and Chris McDonnell’s coaching sessions.”

Goodwood will face Haywards Heath on Friday, August 10 at The Dyke Golf Club. This is only Goodwood’s fourth year of playing divisional competitions and out of 36 teams who entered, they are in the final four, a huge achievement for all involved.

SELSEY

The veterans held their Presentation Day, which started with a nine-hole shotgun start as 40 members teed off at 9am.

Because of the hot weather, the course is very dry and the fairways are like concrete – and the balls bounce in the most unexpected directions. However the greens are still green thanks to the ministrations of the greenkeepers.

After the golf the members retired to the clubhouse for a well earned drink and the presentations, the most notable of which were:

The Arthur Powis Trophy which was won by Jeff Wootton (left) and presented by Edna Williamson, Arthur’s daughter, and the veterans’ captain Gerry Hollands.

The First Responders Trophy was won by Barry Stenning (blue shirt) and presented by Liz Watson and the veterans’ captain.

The Brexit foursomes were won by Marcus Whiting (left) and Bobby Moore (right) and the trophy presented by the veterans’ captain.

* Four members of the veterans’ section of Selsey GC – Terry Varney, Richard Surrage, John Mustoe (organiser) and Kevin Holder – held a 72-hole charity day to raise funds for the Macmillan cancer.

They started at 5am and finished at 6pm – 13 hours of golf with one stop for breakfast after 27 holes.

The weather was good and the grass still green. Now donations have been collected they raised a magnificent £2448.

Any further donations can be made at just giving.com/selseyoldboys