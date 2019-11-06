Awards scheme serves up success for Chichester tennis teams

Chichester's men's first team

The club’s ladies’ second team won division four, the ladies’ masters were runners-up in division one, the mixed masters won division one and the men’s firsts won division three.

The club was honoured to receive two awards for sportmanship.

The main Colin Manvell Memorial Sportsmanship award is given to the club achieving the highest ranking over the three main divisions. Votes are cast by each team captain from every participating league team in the P&D LTA Leagues.

In this category the club was awarded a runners-up certificate.

Chichester were awarded the winner’s shield for the men’s divisions. In assessing sportsmanship, the P&D LTA look across the whole range of league activities, including promptness in confirming matches; helpfulness in re-arranging matches; punctuality when starting matches; spirit in which the match was played and friendliness over lunch/tea.