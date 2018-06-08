Aldwick win little apart from toss ... High fives for Priory bowlers

There’s action involving teams from Aldwick, Selsey, Bognor (including their ladies), Chichester Priory Park, Goodwood and Lavant in this week’s trip around the local cricket grounds.

Reports are below

Rustington v Aldwick

Div 6 West

Aldwick won the toss but very little else as they succumbed to the bowling talents of Rustington’s Mike Elkins (3-29) and Alan Hodgson (4-21) and were shot out for just 87, suffering a heavy defeat by 97 runs.

Aldwick asked the home side to bat and were doing all right with Rustington on 61-4. Ian Guppy (3-38) took out the top three in a good 15-over spell which included the removal of in-form opener Mike Elkins for 25.

However, consistent batting from the middle order was the key to Rustington’s success allowing them to amass a very healthy 184-6 from their 49 overs on a difficult batting wicket.

Highlights for Aldwick were a brilliant catch by Jamie Murphy to dismiss Paddy Chapman (40) off the bowling of Jonny Knapp (1-37) and a brilliant throw from the boundary by Liam Hicks to dismiss Alan Hylands (32) with a direct hit.

In reply, despite Aldwick’s low total they did manage to survive 40 overs before they were defeated. However, Rustington’s opening bowler Finlay Gardner did not last long as he had to retire after just one over with a side strain.

Gardner’s reluctant removal from the bowling attack in the end didn’t really matter as only opener Ed White (30) and Dan Cox (22) made double figures in a miserable batting display which was the poorest of Aldwick’s season so far.

Consequently, the visitors accumulated only two points and dropped to fifth place. This week, they are at home to Findon 2nds.

Selsey v Crawley Eagles

Div 6 West

The Eagles batted first and amassed 260 for eight declared.

Farhan Bhutta took 4-61 and there was a good catch in the deep by Tom Cripps to get rid of Tanveer, who batted superbly for 122.

In reply, an opening stand of 86 for Selsey saw Tim Fewster punishing anything short or loose and Cripps playing a supporting role, batting for 40 overs for 41 while others scored around him.

Eagles bowler Namir bowled superbly, picking up five wickets.

Selsey, who had only ten players, were all out for 199, losing by 61 runs.

Bognor 2nd v Ifield 2nd

Division 6 West

At the Regis Oval, Bognor’s second team hosted Ifield looking to build on the previous week’s fine win against Aldwick. However after being put in Bognor’s batting never got out of second gear and the hosts were bowled out for 115.

Skipper Harry Hood top-scored with 27 and Rahul Patel took 5-35 for Ifield.

Bognor pulled themselves back into the contest as burly seamer Sam Adams grabbed 4-40 and Ifield were in a pickle at 42-5. But Ifield’s Vish Patel struck 59 not out to lead the guests to a five-wicket win.

Aldwick 2nd v Rustington 2nd

Div 10W(s)

Rustington’s opening pair Harvey Strudwick (29) and John Johnson (82*) set up a winning platform for their side to make a competitive total which resulted in defeat for Aldwick by 82 runs.

Strudwick was outdone by Dion Sampson (1-30) with a neat caught and bowled, but Johnson carried his bat and was later joined by Bhavesh Prabhakar (56) to take Rustington to 192-6 from their 40 overs.

Wickets for David Edwards (2-25) and Rob Taylor (2-16) helped keep a lid on things and prevented the visitors from posting a huge total.

In the end, Rustington’s 192 was more than enough as Aldwick capitulated to 110 all out. However, without Dion Sampson it would be a been a very embarrassing day for the home side as he made 76 out of Aldwick’s small total.

Sampson’s ten-year-old son Finley (1) bravely supported his dad in a 27-run eighth-wicket partnership but there was little else to celebrate as David Edwards (12) was the only other batsman to make double figures in a poor display.

Aldwick are now in the bottom two but have no game this week.

Littlehampton 4th v Bognor 3rd

Division 11 West (South)

At Amberley, Littlehampton took on Bognor with both teams looking to gain their first wins of the year.

After winning the toss and fielding, Bognor made an excellent start as veteran seamer Dan Winslow took 6-14 and left the hosts in trouble at 60-8.

Late resistance from Phil Merritt with 42 not out saw Littlehampton finish on 125.

The customary fireworks from Mike Delaney were on show and after his departure a well-paced partnership of 80 between Elvis Millen and skipper John Hooker took Bognor to within reach of their goal.

Bognor won by seven wickets.

Bognor Ladies

Over the past few weeks Bognor’s newly-formed ladies’ team have been taking their first steps into league cricket participating in the 35-over league. Under skipper Tanya Wake results have been excellent with wins against Hellingly, Goring and Hurstpierpoint.

Against Hellingly, the team defended 99 and won by eight runs, young Kate de Lillis taking a fine 4-10.

This was followed by a 21-run win at Goring, skipper Wake leading the way with 56 and two wickets, with fine bowling support from the fiery Gemma Halford and no-nonsense Lisa Jaycocks-Winslow.

The coup-de-grace was to follow against Hurstpierpoint as Wake made an unbeaten 109 not out in a 190 partnership with wicketkeeper Kirstie McCoy-Martin, Bognor declaring on 191-1.

Wake swooped in to take 5-10 and with debutant Alex Hurd snaffling 3-19, Bognor won by 84 runs to sit top of their league.

* It was a red letter day for Chichester Priory Park as all four league teams had a bowler taking five wickets – and all were victorious.

Dan Joseph did it for the first XI, James Mayne for the seconds, Jonty Stanford for the threes and Stanley Mayne for the fourths.

The fours, playing top side Chippingdales, opted to bat first – 198-7, slightly shy of their desired target. Whitby scored 62, Graham-Wood a speedy 44 and Parker out too early for 22.

Chippingdale lost their opener Andy Miles to an outstanding catch by Graham-Wood.

Chichester’s tactical play saw the wickets systematically taken. Steve Griffiths hit 51 but Chippingdale were all out for 163.

Stanley Mayne took 5-35, Roger Smith 1-39, Andrew Barnes 1-13.

Goodwood v The Grannies

On another beautiful day Goodwood won the toss and put the Grannies into to bat. Matt Geffen (3-8) and Owen Spicer(1-32) opened the bowling in a typically mean style, restricting the Grannies to just 22 off the first ten overs.

Spin twins Hari Duggabati (1-20) and Stanley Mayne (1-35) both took wickets to dismiss the leading Grannies batters. At 112-4 off 27 the Grannies were well placed but the Goodwood bowlers, now augmented by James Mayne (3-19), were too good and the remaining Grannies wickets fell for 39 runs, leaving Goodwood to chase 151.

The bowlers were backed up by excellent fielding with catches taken by Hari Duggabbti, Jamie Miles, John Clifton after an assist by Tim Odell and Matt Geffen with two caught and bowled.

Openers Matt Bennsion (88) and John Clifton (10) produced a stand of 63 in 14 overs to set Goodwood on their way. Matt Bennison led the way with a marvellous knock. He only succumbed after trying to get to his second consecutive hundred. He was well backed up by Morgan Hopkins (29*) making his debut for Goodwood and Jamie Miles (11*) with a quick cameo. Goodwood knocked off the required runs in 26.5 overs.

Goodwood v Sussex Martlets

A slow-scoring match had all its excitement in the last overs of the day.

Sussex Martlets won the toss and elected to bat but by the time Johnny Heaven (3-15) and Matt Geffen (1-7) had bowled the first seven overs Martlets found themselves 12-3. Owen Spicer (1-3) and Hari Elisetti (1-24) then reduced them to 17-5.

Will Rydon (12) and Pete Lamb (53), a Goodwood player, put on 72 before both fell to Hari Duggubati, Lamb caught by Mike Smith (0-11), one of three catches he took. Peter Lack nurdled 16 and John Ashworth clouted 11 and Martlets declared on 120-9.

For Goodwood Henry Whitby (16) and Tim Odell (15) produced a solid opening partnership of 34. Spicer (24) was joined by Smith (43) and they put on 50 before Smith was caught on the long-on boundary.

Jamie Miles (11) upped the tempo and Spicer hit out with some lusty blows. The score was 118-4 with an over left.

Rydon bowled it and after a wicket, Hari Dugguabti pulled the final ball over mid-wicket for the winning run, Goodwood securing a win by five wickets.

Lavant v Old Barn

Old Barn asked Lavant to bat first on a glorious afternoon. Ian Rawnsley and Graham Dale added 49 for the first wicket before debutant Tom Cole added a brisk 28 before being stumped.

Skipper Steve Brooker and Dave Burford added more quick runs with Burford scoring another unbeaten half-century. Lee Russell, another debutant, Peter Hudson and Steve Sands all chipped in with valuable runs to allow the skipper to declare at 201-7.

Glanville with 3-51 and Rosser with 1-13 were the pick of the Old Barn bowlers.

Old Barn set about chasing down Lavant’s total with Rosser hitting the ball very hard to all parts of the ground for a quick half-century before he was caught on the mid-wicket boundary by Burford.

Ragless and Ridout added another 30 but once they were out the Old Barn batting collapsed with Hudson returning figures of 4-18.

Lavant won their first game of the season by 80 runs.

Verwood v Emsworth

Hants League division three south

Emsworth lost the toss and were asked to bat by the home side on a green and wet wicket.

Emsworth struggled to find their feet and slumped to 49-4. Their job got more difficult with James Swaine having to leave the field with a knee injury.

Stu Parsons and Sam Worsley began to repair the damage, taking the total to 100 before Worsley was bowled. This brought Swaine back to the crease with a free pass to swing the bat thanks to his injury.

Little partnerships between Swaine and the tail took Emsworth to 201-8, Swaine finishing 88*

Verwood began to bat in the better of the conditions with the pitch drying out and the sun shining. Emsworth opening bowlers Lee Gray and Rob Norris bowled a good line and length, keeping the score to a respectful 30-0 off 10 overs.

Ant Norris and Mike Offord were introduced by skipper Mike Norris and produced a steady fall of wickets, reducing Verwood to 80-5.

Wickets fell at regular intervals with Emsworth bowling Verwood out for 149. Ant Norris finished with 5-28.

Emsworth are now unbeaten in their past 19 games.