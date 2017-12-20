Aiguille Rouge primed for festive Fontwell return

Aiguille Rouge could target a quickfire double on Fontwell Park’s annual Boxing Day meeting.

The three-year-old son of Falco claimed an eight-length success in the NJS Juvenile Hurdle at the West Sussex track earlier this month.

Now Lower Beeding trainer Gary Moore has pencilled him in for the Injured Jockeys Fund Juvenile Hurdle on Tuesday’s festive fixture.

Aiguille Rouge is joined by Olly Murphy’s first-time winner Oxford Blu among nine entries for the contest over an extended 2m 1f trip.

The seven-race card has attracted a total of 127 possible runners, with 25 earmarked for the Racing Welfare Novices’ Hurdle at 1.25pm.

Racing gets under way with the 2m 3f Southern Cranes & Access Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at 12.20pm.

A total of 22 contenders have been pencilled in for that battle, with a further 20 lined up for the Southern Cranes & Training Division Handicap Chase (2pm).

The Winner Plant & Access Handicap Hurdle, due off at 2.35pm, is the richest race on the card at £8,300.

Dan Skelton’s Blairs Cove is the top-rated of the 13 entries for the feature contest over the extended 2m 1f.

The five-year-old son of Presenting runs off a mark of 127 – but has slipped 4lb in the handicap since the first of his two novice hurdle wins back in March.

The Lawrence Handicap Chase comes next at 3.10pm before racing climaxes with the Southern Contract Lifting Mares’ Handicap Hurdle at 3.45pm.

These contests have attracted 16 and 22 entries respectively. Gates open at 10.20am.

Click here for the full racecard and visit fontwellpark.co.uk for tickets.